Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging: We need volunteers!

WIAAA (Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging) is on the lookout for SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Program) volunteers!

Our certified SHIP Counselors offer one-on-one counseling and assistance for Medicare, Medigap, Medicare Advantage, and other related aging and disability health insurance options. SHIP counselors also provide information and assistance for beneficiaries with limited income to apply for benefit programs, such as Extra Help, Medicare Savings Programs, and prescription assistance programs. We are here to educate, advocate, counsel and empower Medicare beneficiaries to make informed healthcare decisions to meet their needs.

We are looking for motivated and attentive individuals to offer unbiased advice to older adults and adults with disabilities.

To become a certified SHIP Counselor, you must attend one of the training sessions below.

• May 9,11,13 and May 16,18, 20.

• July 11,13,15 and July 18, 20, 22

• August 22, 24, 26 and August 29, 31, and Sept 2

If you are interested in becoming a SHIP Counselor, complete a Volunteer Application found at wiaaa.org, or call us at (309) 793-6800.

