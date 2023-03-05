If you are in the process of trying to lose weight or simply maintain weight, you might be at a loss for why you can’t seem to make the scale budge. It seems as if anything you do to lose a few extra pounds defies all laws of nature, leading to your waistline staying the same size. Although this could be due to a wide variety of reasons, I want to bring to your attention one in particular. This one is particularly sneaky in ruining weight loss goals, and that is, drinking liquid calories.

If you aren’t familiar with how weight loss works, it’s due to what we call energy balance. Energy balance simply refers to the overall calories you consume vs the calories your body burns. For someone to lose weight, they need to be in an energy deficit, meaning eating less calories per day than you burn. For example, if you are someone who burns 2,000 calories per day (average roughly for a female), and consumes 1,500 calories per day, you are technically eating 500 calories less per day than your body needs to maintain weight. Over time, this is what leads to lasting weight loss.

Okay Logan, that’s all great, but how does drinking liquid calories come into play with this? Well, drinking liquid calories is tricky because it adds so much extra energy or intake to your daily calorie budget, without much thought to it. One can of soda is about 140 calories. One bottle of beer is about 120 calories. One bottle of Gatorade is about 140 calories. These are all usually consumed in addition to a normal diet, already high in calories. Some people will even drink 2-3 of these high-calorie drinks in one day. So when considered, this could add nearly 200-500 extra calories per day if left unchecked. The huge problem with this, is that most people don’t even consider these calories at all. Since they come from liquid, often they are glossed over as “not counting.” Unfortunately these liquid calories do in fact count and will be added to your waistline just like a tub of cookies eaten will.

Instead, leaning towards lower or no calorie drinks should be your best bet if you’re trying to watch your weight. This could be low fat milk, zero or lower sugar juices, diet sodas, and water with or without drink flavoring mix. These offer great ways to quench your thirst and stay hydrated, without all the extra calories.

Although you don’t need to completely avoid liquid calories, they are something that you should keep in the back of your head. Weight loss is tricky, so cutting out even just a few of these can make it so much easier on your goals.

For more information on inclusive fitness, please contact Logan Anderson, owner of All Strong Fitness LLC. He can be reached at by phone: (563)-210-3701, email:allstrongfitnessllc@gmail.com, or website:allstrongfitness.org.