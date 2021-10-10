You deserve MORE. Earn it at EICC

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, and our Clinton, Muscatine and Scott campuses, are more than a college. We’re part of the community, a part of the family, supporting you in your journey and helping you make an impact in the world.
Our encouraging faculty and staff take EICC’s mission as THE Community’s College to heart, going above and beyond to make sure you reach your academic goals. We give you more… because you deserve more.
MORE BENEFITS
If your plan is to earn a Bachelor’s Degree, starting with EICC and transferring to a four-year public or private college is a smart choice. Transfer Majors at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges provide a complete blueprint for your move to a four-year college or university. More than that, these majors allow you to start your major before you transfer, making it possible to graduate with your Associate’s Degree in a specific field.
Partners in the program include University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, Western Illinois University and St. Ambrose University, to name a few! That’s in addition to dozens of seamless transfer agreements with public, private and out-of-state colleges.
MORE SAVINGS
Enrolling at EICC allows for more exploration, helping you discover your passions and realize your potential—all while saving you valuable time and money.
- Significant savings on college costs. (Hundreds to thousands of dollars!)
- Early career exploration.
- Completion of general education requirements.
- Opportunities to develop your leadership skills.
- Supportive community that’s here to help when you need it.
- Increased scholarship opportunities.
MORE EXPERIENCE
In two years or less you can enjoy a rewarding career with an Associate’s Degree, Diploma or Certificate in one of our 30+ career programs. The majority even qualify for Iowa’s Last Dollar Program, which will pay for the entire cost of your tuition.
Designed to meet industry needs, you’ll learn from instructors who are experts in their field and gain the real-world experience employers value.
- Hands-on learning in advanced labs with the same equipment you’ll use in the field.
- Classes aligned with industry-specific certifications and licensing.
- Programs designed for the local job market.
- For-credit work experience with area companies.
You’ll graduate ready to work on day one, landing the job of your dreams in no time with help from our career placement services.
MORE FLEXIBILITY
EICC has offered online programs and courses since before it was a buzzword. We know flexibility is important for students who may be working or juggling other commitments. That’s why we’re now offering more online options than ever, making it easier for you to earn your degree on your time.
Whether you want to prepare for a specific career or earn credits to transfer, our programs will get you ready for the next step.
- Live Online: If you like attending class at a specific time and learn best with face-to-face interaction, our Live Online classes are for you. Using video conferencing, you’ll be able to interact with a live instructor and your fellow classmates from wherever you are.
- Online Anytime: If you prefer to work at your own pace, night or day, Online Anytime is the traditional online format. Access materials 24/7 and communicate with your instructor and classmates entirely through chat or email.
Both formats provide the utmost flexibility, while still giving you the benefit of a real instructor, access to advising, tutoring and all other services available to our students.
MORE OPTIONS
Transfer Programs
Provides first two years of study for those students who plan to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at a four-year institution.
- Associate in Arts (AA)
- Associate in Science (AS)
Career and Technical Education (CTE)
Prepares students to enter the job market after graduation by providing the appropriate training. Transfer options are also available.
- Associate in Applied Science (AAS)
Short-term Programs
Provides training that can be completed in two years or less and will lead directly to employment.
- Diplomas and Certificates
MORE TO LOVE
College is about more than just classwork. It’s a chance to interact with students and faculty from diverse backgrounds and experiences. To push yourself outside your comfort zone and try new things. To make friends and discover your passions. To find your community.
No matter what you’re into, we have a sport, club or activity that will add to your college experience.
MORE MONEY
Yes, you can graduate with little to no debt! EICC has one of the most competitive tuition rates in the state—meaning we cost hundreds to thousands of dollars less than other colleges. If you live in one of the Illinois border counties of Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island or Whiteside, you can take advantage of a special tuition rate and save.
See the difference for yourself. Based on average annual tuition cost for 32 credit hours per year.
- $5,728: Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
- $8,975: Four-year state university
- $36,986: Four-year private college
MORE WAYS TO PAY
You may still be wondering how you’ll pay for college. This is often the most stressful part for some students, but securing the funding is easier than you think. EICC offers several options, and our team will help you through every step of the process.
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
Federal Student Aid is the largest provider of financial aid in the nation. It provides grants, loans and work study funds each year to millions of students.
Your FAFSA and all requested documents must be submitted to the Financial Aid Office by:
- Fall Semester: July 15
- Spring Semester: December 1
- Summer Semester: May 1
College Work Study
Federal College Work Study allows you to earn money to help you in funding your education. These are typically part-time jobs both on and off campus.
Loans
Student loans are borrowed funds that must be paid back, including interest and fees. You must also be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours.
MORE SCHOLARSHIPS
Whether you were the class valedictorian or somewhere in the middle, there are scholarships that you just might be eligible for.
Through our foundations, we provide a wide range of scholarship opportunities for deserving students. There are also additional External Scholarships if you are interested in learning about other scholarships, not from the colleges, for which you may apply.
MORE SUPPORT
As THE Community’s College, building a friendly, supportive and well-connected community for students is our top priority.
Resources
We know in order for students to be successful, oftentimes it takes more… and we’re here to provide the resources to help you thrive inside and outside of the classroom.
- Academic advisors who will guide you every step of the way.
- Free tutoring services through our Student Success Centers, including peer tutoring.
- Computer, writing and math labs.
- Welcoming libraries full of digital resources, books, magazines, articles and both group/individual study spaces.
- Bookstores operated by Barnes and Noble College.
- Disability Services, including accommodations and assistance.
- Veteran and Military Student Affairs.
- Free counseling services to help you through challenging times.
- Campus food pantries and access to local organizations who provide assistance in a wide variety of areas.
- Career Placement
- We also have many tools available to help you determine your career path and land a job in your field:
- Career assessment.
- Job search skills and techniques.
- Career and job fair information.
- Strong partnerships with area businesses.
- Hands-on training, advanced equipment and internship opportunities.
- In-demand training developed through partnerships with the community.
MORE VISIT OPTIONS
Campus visits are available at all of our main college campus locations, including the SCC Urban Campus. Being on campus, whether in person or virtually, gives you the uniquely personal feel of our colleges.
You’ll find out more about what makes us the first choice for area high school students:
- Take a campus tour.
- Learn more about your program(s) of interest.
- Meet with faculty and staff.
MORE QUESTIONS
