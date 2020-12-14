What's the forecast for 2021? 10 Quad-City sector experts fill you in

The new year is just around the corner, and with it comes hopes for lessening of the COVID-19 pandemic and improving economic conditions. Insight asked 10 experts to rate the economy in their sector for the last three months, the next three months, and in 2022. Here's what we learned:
Banking
James Watts, president and CEO of R.I.A Federal Credit Union
Last 3 months
Local – 7
Regional – 7
National – 7
Next 3 months
Local – 7
Regional – 7
National – 7
1 year from now
Local – 9
Regional – 9
National – 9
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the financial institutions almost unanimously granted a lot of loan deferrals. And, for different types of loans, they were extended for different periods of time. For mortgages, some of those are still in deferred status. So a lot of folks have a lot of loans that aren't being repaid right now. So that's one piece that is sitting out there. With all those loans not being paid, you've got this balance, this receivable that's just growing and growing and growing.
The plus side is moving into this downturn, most financial institutions were in a much stronger position that we were 12 years ago when the last economic crisis hit, and had a much stronger balance sheet in terms of capital, where they could absorb some losses. And they started setting aside reserve money to absorb those losses, and increased the amount of reserves they were setting aside to strengthen their balance sheet. I'm sure we're going to see loan defaults and foreclosures increase, the question mark is to what extent.
That said, access to capital a year from now will be strong. We're all stronger than we were 10 to 12 years ago. In addition to that, you've got the Paycheck Protection Program, where the government is giving money to the financial institutions to dole out to the consumers on the end. Access to capital will be fine for the average consumer.
The average consumer has also moved more to digital banking systems. The impact on the industry, regionally, some financial institutions have elected to begin closing some of their facilities, which will be a long-term positive effect resulting in savings. The other thing that is relevant, is that with interest rates so low, the mortgage industry has just exploded. I can't remember in my life time rates ever being this low. So that side of the business has really boomed for people who want to buy that first house or trade up to that second house.
Commercial real estate
John G. Ruhl, president of NAI Ruhl Commercial Company
Last 3 months
Local – 8
Regional – 8
National – 7
Next 3 months
Local – 8
Regional – 8
National – 7
1 year from now
Local – 7
Regional – 7
National – 7
The low interest environment is positively impacting all segments of the commercial real estate industry.
The retail segment of the market which includes “big box” retail, small shop space and restaurants to name a few, has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 concerns. We have seen closures of retail stores and restaurants that were already struggling based on competition from online retailers. There are specific retail industries that are thriving. These include outdoor recreation, RV sales, boat sales, swimming pools and anything pet related.
The industrial real estate segment is very active and we are seeing buyers competing for modern and well-located buildings of all sizes. We are seeing a trend of sale prices per square foot increasing based on a lack of inventory. Lack of quality inventory is also pushing buyers and tenants toward new construction as an alternative. Demand for industrial buildings is being driven both by distribution and manufacturing which could be traced back to a flourishing online sales environment. We expect this trend to continue into 2021.
Office sales and leasing are experiencing some interruption driven mainly by companies exploring having their employees work remotely, which has been a trend we have been watching well before the current pandemic. Though, COVID-19 certainly has advanced the trend. (Next year) will be a year of change in the office market as companies are tracking carefully their future lease expirations and it is a temptation to reduce what is typically a large line-item budget number in occupancy costs. Long range we see this trend turning around as many are speculating that worker productivity and morale will likely decline without the accountability of a traditional workplace environment.
Multi-family and investment sales are strong as investors are competing for quality properties enjoying handsome returns in part based on attractive, all-time low interest rates.
Health care
Joe Malas, vice president of finance, Genesis Health System
Last 3 Months
Local- 5
Regional- 5
National- 3
Next 3 Months
Local- 7
Regional- 7
National- 5
1 Year from Now
Local- 8
Regional- 8
National- 6
Healthcare, as with most industries, has been greatly impacted by COVID-19. In Iowa, the initial COVID volume was relatively low, as compared to other states, while Illinois peaked quickly. Both Illinois and Iowa have seen steadily increasing COVID-related patient numbers during October. The duration of COVID has led to significant challenges in patient care staffing. This is due to fatigue, coupled with the higher numbers of COVID and ICU patients.
The CARES Act has helped deliver much-needed funding to hospitals across the nation. Unfortunately, even with the additional governmental relief, lower patient volumes nationwide and the addition of COVID-related costs have resulted in financial losses to local and national hospitals and health systems.
Despite the challenges that COVID brings, there have been positive advancements. Telehealth physician visits have increased for Genesis from 1% before the COVID outbreak to 10% and growing during the outbreak. Telehealth physician visits are a safe method of evaluating patients while also avoiding close contact whether or not we are in a pandemic. The need to social distance has also allowed some Genesis team members in specific roles to work from home. Moving forward, flexible work spaces will allow organizations to be much nimbler with their space needs, will improve team member satisfaction, and increase productivity.
Looking forward, the objective of business recovery is to get back to normal (pre-COVID) volumes.
Despite the impacts and unknowns of the outbreak, Genesis Health System will continue to develop 21st century facilities, similar to the Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport and the Genesis HealthPlexes. Political challenges, including the impact of healthcare reimbursements and the future of the Affordable Care Act, will continue to be a concern at the local and national levels.
Nonprofits
Rene Gellerman, president & CEO of United Way Quad Cities
Last 3 Months
Local- 5
Regional - 6
National - 6
Next 3 Months
Local- 4
Regional - 4
National - 5
1 Year from Now
Local - 6
Regional - 6
National - 7
National research indicate that the nonprofit sector will most likely see a significant drop in giving as a result of COVID-19. Our local data shows that it will be a difficult time for fundraising for all nonprofits through 2020 and well into 2021. Some statistics suggest there could be upward of 20% decrease in annual philanthropic giving.
In September, United Way announced $2.3 million in grants to 37 local nonprofits. While a worthy number and significant investment, it’s a drop in the bucket to the over $5 million in requests of need.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the sector is now under unparalleled stress. Despite that tension, Quad Cities nonprofits are evolving, re-prioritizing, mobilizing and responding to the unprecedented number of neighbors confronted with unimaginable circumstances stemming from job and wage loss to lack of access to food, shelter, childcare and healthcare.
This is a watershed moment for our region. As the Quad-Cities navigates through the coronavirus pandemic and heightened issues of racial equity and social justice, our community has embraced the rallying cry, “we’re in this together.” Now is the time to prove that is true. We have to resist falling back into old patterns where issues of equity, health, income and education remain unchanged.
If there’s one thing this crisis has taught us, it’s that our community can do really hard things quickly. But, it also showed us there are many unrecognized grassroots organizations serving isolated pockets of our community. In under-resourced neighborhoods, these are the most trusted resources, but they’re often least able to compete for funding. That means we need to connect them to the greater system.
Service Industry
Pryce Boeye, president and CEO of Hungry Hobo restaurants
Last 3 Months
Local - 8
Regional - N/A
National - N/A
Next 3 Months
Local - 6
Regional - N/A
National - N/A
1 Year From Now
Local - 7
Regional - N/A
National - N/A
While the pandemic was a shock to most of us in the service industry, those businesses were able to adapt and continue to operate while working with their banks, business partners and government to come out in a stronger position.
Challenges over the next year include keeping our employees healthy, trying to become even more convenient and safe for our customers, and controlling our food, labor, and tax costs, especially as the various levels of government react to their increased expenses and lower revenue.
That’s why it’s so important we figure out a way through the next several months without having to reinstate any draconian shutdowns that end up impacting way more than just the businesses themselves.
This will be especially important in Illinois where our stores continue to lag their Iowa counterparts by roughly 25%.
Utilities
Kathryn M. Kunert, vice president of economic connections and integration at MidAmerican Energy Company
Last 3 Months
Local - 8
Regional - 8
National - 7
Next 3 Months
Local - 8
Regional - 8
National - 7
1 Year From Now
Local - 9
Regional - 9
National - 8
The pandemic upended what was a generally considered a vibrant U.S. economy, with some fluctuations in the ag sector. In August, a rare and powerful severe thunderstorm with sustained hurricane-force winds barreled through Iowa and the Quad-Cities, leaving behind catastrophic damage in its wake. Despite these adversities, the utility industry is generally healthy. While energy companies have seen some shifts in customer activity throughout the year due to dramatic changes inside businesses and homes, as a company MidAmerican Energy has continued to deliver the energy that our customers rely on. Economically, low interest rates are one silver lining that can help all businesses, including the utility sector, during challenging times like these.
We continue to make significant investments in renewable energy across Iowa, and that will continue next year and beyond, generating renewable energy equal to 61% of our Iowa customers’ usage on an annual basis last year and an estimated 83% this year. We are working toward 100%. Beyond environment benefits, renewable energy is good for the economy because it attracts employers, provides employment opportunities and also provides income to counties through significant property tax payments.
Our utility sector challenges include ensuring we continue to balance our energy portfolio in a way that helps our environment by providing more and more renewable energy, making sure energy is available whenever our customers need it, and keeping rates reasonable. We know that challenges remain for the Quad-Cities economy and beyond, but we stand ready to ensure our communities stay strong.
Construction
Kent Pilcher, president of Estes Construction
Local – 4 to 5
Regional – 6 to 7
National – 3 to 4
Next 3 months
Local – 4 to 5
Regional – 6 to 7
National – 4
1 year from now
Local – 4 to 5
Regional – 6 to 7
National – 5 to 6
Strengths -- Low interest rates seem to be in the foreseeable future. There seems to be, in most sectors, reasonably solid demand.
Weaknesses -- The unknown length of COVID-19 and its longer term impact on travel, hospitality and consumer demand as well as the educational sector.
Opportunities -- More talent availability than there has been in the past three to four years, low inflation and low interest is fueling housing, which also has a residual favorable impact on commercial and industrial construction.
Challenges -- How will some sectors recover? What will their longer term structure and demand look like, and how will that effect commercial and industrial construction? The outcome of the election could have the possibility to significantly affect corporate tax structure which would impact corporate investment.
Retail
Amy Trimble, owner of WaterMark Corners Gifts & Stationery in Moline
Last 3 months
Local – 6
Regional – 6
National – 6
Next 3 months
Local – 8
Regional – 8
National – 8
1 year from now
Local – 9
Regional – 8
National – 8
For independent retailers, we've all had to get creative with how we communicate with our customers. I used to run my store. Now, we're running three different businesses: the brick and mortar store, an e-commerce business and we're running a business on social media. While that has been a challenge this year, moving forward, I see it as a huge opportunity. If we can make it through this immediate crisis the next six to 12 months, if those businesses make it through that, they will come out hugely more advantageous. The e-commerce site was something I should have done, and COVID forced me to do it. And, now, that will be a piece to grow my business in the future that I wouldn't have had.
But, there are a lot of stores that either just don't have the manpower or the capacity to do that. And so I think you will see businesses close. I think there will be businesses that don't survive. But, the ones that do will come out stronger and have a stronger customer base and methods of operation to help grow moving forward. January and February will be scary for a lot of small business that don't have the capability to manage finances to get them through those slow periods, especially this year when the slow period will be even slower than we've ever had before. We'll need to as a community realize the importance of shopping local. This year, that shop small, shop local, is more important than ever before so we can make sure that the businesses we want locally are still here next year.
Tourism
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities
Last 3 months
Local – 5
Regional – 6
National – 6
Next 3 months
Local – 3
Regional – 3
National – 3
1 year from now
Local – 7
Regional – 6
National – 5
This is really our industry's Great Depression. You're looking at a variety of revenue sources that are impacted, whether its sales tax, whether it's hotel/motel tax, whether it's amusement tax, whether it's suppliers that are impacted, whether it's gaming revenues, whether it's airport revenues. It's wide-reaching from an industry perspective, including a significant amount of job loss. However, we have outpaced the Illinois and Iowa average and the national average for hotel occupancy, which I think is a good indicator for our destination on the positive side. However, the Quad-Cities was down 22.8% from September of this year compared to September of last year. And while business travel is down, with cancelled meetings, conferences and conventions, we've had a lot of activity in leisure travel -- people just looking for a short getaway within driving distance.
It wasn't great to lose signature events like the John Deere Classic, the Bix, the Mississippi Valley Fair and the marathon, but with sports tourism, we were able to do very well on the amateur side of things with youth sporting events. We saw a lot of events in the state of Illinois that were looking for options, due to Iowa's relaxed guidelines, and we were able to host a variety of tournaments. Sports tourism really helped our visitor economy sort of sustain itself over the last few months. Heading into 2021, we're still planning to host the Missouri Valley women's basketball tournament. We have the NAIA Men's golf championship at TPC Deere Run this May.
We're also targeting markets within a 160-mile radius, knowing that the likelihood of people flying into the Quad-Cities will not be as great and people who might be willing to hop in their car and travel in for a day or two. And, hopefully, we'll see some activity there. If you look at the gaming industry, I think those assets have seen declines, but there are people out there that are looking for entertainment. They're looking for a discretionary spend because other things may not be back on line, like the TaxSlayer Center. You don't have concerts. You don't have large-scale events or minor league hockey, but people are still looking for entertainment. Some of those dollars might get shifted around within the community.
There is a consumer confidence. People want to be in markets where they feel they're safe. I think, certainly, from our perspective we want to make sure with our partners that we are delivering upon that promise to be safe and responsible for our visitors and our guests. Experts are also forecasting, as are we, that it's going to be a couple of years, probably more like 2023, before we can get back to any kind of normalcy. You're not going to see huge rebound with international travel. So that presents and opportunity domestically to think through how we're positioned and seizing on that from a Quad-Cities perspective to drive awareness and make people understand that we're still a viable and valuable destination.
Housing
Matthew S. McCall, vice president of investor relations and corporate development at HNI Corporation
Last 3 months
Local – 7
Regional – 7
National – 7
Next 3 months
Local – 9
Regional – 9
National – 9
1 year from now
Local – 8
Regional – 8
National – 8
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the housing market far differently than the commercial real estate environment.
Prior to the pandemic, housing inventory (both new and existing) was lean across the U.S, with household formation growth outpacing new home construction for the majority of this cycle. While cyclical support will persist as a result, multiple supportive secular trends also have emerged from the lockdowns.
Specifically, homeowners seeking more “social distance” have fueled strengthening single-family housing demand in suburban and rural America. Moreover, the reduction in spending on travel, summer camps, and eating out, along with rising home prices and stock markets have driven a spike in consumer net worth. This, in turn, has fueled a spike in nesting-related remodel activity and potentially a reversal in recent downsizing trends. Thus, the near-to-intermediate outlook for housing demand is encouraging.
Commercial real estate, particularly the office segment, is likely to face a more uncertain demand dynamic. Even though the white collar/service-sector portions have fared far better than the overall employment environment, in general, and retail, leisure, and hospitality, specifically; the work-from-home dynamic may have lasting effects on commercial/office real estate demand.
This trend may be most painful in large urban markets, with suburban markets and smaller cities potentially experiencing a benefit from the “urban flight” discussed above.
