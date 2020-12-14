What's the forecast for 2021? 10 Quad-City sector experts fill you in

It wasn't great to lose signature events like the John Deere Classic, the Bix, the Mississippi Valley Fair and the marathon, but with sports tourism, we were able to do very well on the amateur side of things with youth sporting events. We saw a lot of events in the state of Illinois that were looking for options, due to Iowa's relaxed guidelines, and we were able to host a variety of tournaments. Sports tourism really helped our visitor economy sort of sustain itself over the last few months. Heading into 2021, we're still planning to host the Missouri Valley women's basketball tournament. We have the NAIA Men's golf championship at TPC Deere Run this May.

We're also targeting markets within a 160-mile radius, knowing that the likelihood of people flying into the Quad-Cities will not be as great and people who might be willing to hop in their car and travel in for a day or two. And, hopefully, we'll see some activity there. If you look at the gaming industry, I think those assets have seen declines, but there are people out there that are looking for entertainment. They're looking for a discretionary spend because other things may not be back on line, like the TaxSlayer Center. You don't have concerts. You don't have large-scale events or minor league hockey, but people are still looking for entertainment. Some of those dollars might get shifted around within the community.