7. Speed dating pet adoption

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, you can find your match when PetSmart, 5235 Elmore Ave., Davenport, will host Humane Society of Scott County pets — including dogs, cats, guinea pigs and rabbits — available for adoption, with staff on hand to help you find a pet that fits your lifestyle. Adoption fees are $105 for all dogs, $20 for cats older than 1 year and $75 for kittens less than 1 year old. You’ll need proof of income, a valid identification and renters will need landlord approval. If you are adopting a dog into a home with another dog, bring your dog for a meet-and-greet.