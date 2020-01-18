SPHL agate

Quad City 4, Evansville 0
Quad City;2;1;1;--;4
Evansville;0;0;0;--;0
First period -- Scoring: Tommy Tsicos (Vincent Beaudry, Joe Sova), 8:46; Connor Fries (Stephan Gaul, Sova), 19:19. Penalties: Braedyn Asselstine, Ev (fighting), 0:03; Ryan Devine, QC (roughing), 0:03; Devine, QC (fighting), 0:03; Jacob Smith, Ev (slashing), 1:38; Beaudry, QC (tripping), 6:35.
Second period -- Scoring: Beaudry (unassisted), 18:31. Penalties: Braden Hellems, Ev (boarding), 3:55; Dean Yakura, QC (hooking), 6:03; Braedyn Asselstine, Ev (roughing), 8:27; Devine, QC (diving/embellishment), 8:27; Devine, QC (misconduct), 8:27; Cody Walsh, QC (roughing), 11:49; Kenton Helgesen, Ev (unsportsmanlike), 15:08; Michael Casale, QC (unsportsmanlike), 15:08; Mathias Ahman (hooking), 19:13.
Third period -- Scoring: Dean Yakura, power play (Gaul, Sova), 12:53. Penalties -- Noah Corson, Ev (roughing and misconduct), 11:43; Hellems, Ev (misconduct), 11:43; Connor Fries, QC (misconduct), 11:43; Cody Walsh, QC (misconduct), 11:43.
Shots on goal -- QC 13-6-14--33; Evansville 8-14-8--30. Power play -- QC 1-3; Evansville 0-5. Saves -- QC (Peter Di Salvo 30 shots, 30 saves); Evansville (Brian Billett 33 shots, 29 saves). Three stars -- 1. Joe Sova (QC); 2. Peter Di Salvo (QC); 3. Vincent Beaudry (QC).