SPHL: Big third period carries Storm past Thunderbolts

The tone for Saturday’s SPHL rematch between the Quad City Storm and the Evansville Thunderbolts was set Friday night.

At the conclusion of that one-goal QC victory, the two teams scuffled on the ice following the final horn.

Those harsh feelings carried over to Saturday’s rematch at the TaxSlayer Center where another crazy third period — which featured four QC goals — resulted in QC’s 5-2 victory and the weekend sweep of the Thunderbolts ahead of Sunday's afternoon contest in Peoria.

Trailing by a goal after two periods as Evansville (19-20-1-0, 39 points) scored on a power play chance and short-handed breakaway, the Storm erupted for a pair of early goals in the final 20 minutes within 23 seconds of each other. Two late empty-net goals by Nick Mangone and Cole Golka iced the victory.

Trailing 2-1 early in the third, QC’s Tommy Tsicos had camped in front of Evansville goalie Brian Billett and found the crease open for his 10th goal after passes from Taylor Pryce (14) and Shane Bennett (26).

It didn’t take the Storm (24-8-4-4, 56 points) long to take the lead. Golka and Michael Moran broke free on an odd-man rush that Moran finished with his sixth goal of the season. Golka (5) and Connor Fries (15) were both credited with assists.

QC netminder Breandan Colgan (25 saves) made some huge stops in the third to preserves the victory that sends the Storm to Peoria riding a five-game win streak.

QC’s first goal in the second frame — in which there were seven penalties whistled and gloves dropped — was set up by Carter Shinkaruk and Golka as David Brancik connected on his fourth of the season.

