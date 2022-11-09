SPHL: QC Storm this week

Quad City Storm this week

Friday is Salute to Military Night presented by QCA Pools and Spas as the Storm honor active duty service members and veterans. Special Military Night jerseys will be worn in-game and auctioned live afterward to raise money for QC Veterans Outreach and Seals Family Legacy. There will be an enlistment ceremony on the ice during an intermission and recognitions for service members throughout the game. Free tickets for active duty service members and veterans are available through the Rock Island Arsenal MWR while supplies last.

Storylines: QC and Vermilion County have met twice this year, splitting a weekend set in Danville, Ill. QC won the opener 5-1 and then dropped a 5-2 Saturday decision. … QC has won 13 of the 15 all-time meetings with the Bobcats, including 12 of 13 last season. … QC right winger Leif Mattson shares the league lead with eight assists and tied for third in scoring with 10 points. … Fellow QC RW Cole Golka is second in the league with 5 goals. … The Storm enter the week one point up on Evansville (4-3-1-0) and Roanoke (4-2-0-1). … QC is first in the league in goals per game (3.6; second in total goals with 25) and second in goals allowed per game (2.28). … Through five games, Vermillion County is last in the league in total goals (12) and fourth in goals allowed (21). … With the most games in the league, Evansville has been scored on 30 times in eight games, which is seven more goals allowed than any other team in the league going into this weekend’s action. The Thunderbolts brought in a new goaltender this week, signing Chase Perry, who has spent parts of three seasons in the SPHL — two with Pensacola and last season with Vermilion County — and has a league record of 19-31 with a 3.11 goals-against average.