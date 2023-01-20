SPHL: Rough start buries Storm in loss to Rivermen

That hot start is looking more and more like a fluke.

The Quad City Storm were thoroughly outclassed Friday night, falling 5-0 to their rival Peoria Rivermen, and a season that began with so much promise is now teetering on the brink of disaster.

It feels like forever since the Quad City Storm started the season 8-3-0 and in first place in the SPHL standings, and in hockey, two months is a lifetime. Since that point on Nov. 23, the Storm are just 5-12-2 and have dropped out of a playoff spot, currently sitting ninth in the standings.

They've won just twice this month and have not notched a victory against a team with a winning record since Dec. 30.

They've been shut out five times in that span – seven times total this season – and are one of just three teams to have less than 80 goals scored more than halfway through the season. The other two are Macon and Vermilion County, the latter the only reason the Storm have two wins in January.

With that in mind, it wasn't surprising to watch Peoria make quick work of the Storm Friday night.

Alec Hagaman opened the scoring just 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the game, getting to the front of the net to deflect a shot from Braydon Barker past Storm goaltender Kevin Resop. It wass Hagaman's fourth straight game with a goal, and his 28th career goal scored against the Storm.

The game was put away in less than three minutes midway through the period. Cayden Cahill put Peoria up 2-0 at 10:21 in the frame, then Joseph Drapluk added a power-play goal at 12:42 to make it 3-0 and chase Resop.

Ryan Edquist didn't fare much better, giving up Drapluk's second goal 40 seconds later as Peoria took a commanding 4-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Storm's struggling power play reared its ugly head in the second period, surrendering a 2-on-0 opportunity that Zach Wilkie capitalized on, burying a pass from Hagaman to put Peoria up 5-0 in the second period. It's the sixth shorthanded goal allowed by the Storm this season, tied for most in the league.

Unless the Storm can regain their early season form soon, their hopes of improving on last year's surprise trip to the league semifinals are quickly evaporating. There's just 26 games left in the season, and they can't rely on getting back any of the six players currently up in the ECHL.

Time is running out.

Notes: Prior to the game, defenseman Patrick Gazich was called up to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. He recorded his first ECHL point, an assist, in the Fuel's 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones ... The Storm signed forward Larry Jungwirth and defenseman Nick Magill-Diaz and placed captain Taylor Pryce on the 21-day IR. Jungwirth had played in two games earlier this season with the Storm, not recording a point. Magill-Diaz has played 16 games this season with the Vermilion County Bobcats but saw his first action Friday since Dec. 4.