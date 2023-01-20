SPHL: Rough start buries Storm in loss to Rivermen

Mike Moran called it the worst loss of the season.

And though it's just one of several in a season quickly spiraling out of control, the Quad City Storm forward is probably right.

The Quad City Storm were thoroughly outclassed Friday night, falling 5-0 to their rival Peoria Rivermen and a season that began with so much promise is now teetering on the brink of disaster.

"No sugarcoating it, horrible loss, poor performance from everybody, especially, I like to think of myself as a leader on this team and I didn't bring it tonight," Moran said. "We're going to let this one eat at us for sure. Losing 5-0 to a rival ... it's frustrating, we're the first ones to admit it's frustrating."

The Storm gave up four goals in the first period, including three in less than three minutes midway through the period. That was more than enough for the first-place Rivermen, who shut out the Storm for the third time this season.

"I was pretty disgusted on the bench with, there's no passion in our game," coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "I just think there's too many passengers in that room right now and, unfortunately, during this time of the year, when guys are up (in the ECHL) nobody else is looking to make moves and if they are, they're not big pieces.

"The disappointing thing is ... we're very lax, to the point where I think we didn't get a shot on net in the second period until the halfway mark, if that. We don't really want to block shots, other teams do; we don't want to box out a net front, and to me, it's like a slap in the face because this is not what we practice day in and day out."

The Storm started the season 8-3-0 and were in first place in the SPHL standings on Nov. 24. But in hockey, two months is a lifetime. Since that point, the Storm are just 5-12-2 and have dropped out of a playoff spot, currently sitting ninth in the standings.

They have won just twice this month and have not notched a victory against a team with a winning record since Dec. 30.

"It's been a struggle and we're the first ones to admit it. A couple of unacceptable efforts as a team," Moran said. "It sucks because we know what's going on but we just haven't corrected it."

They've been shut out five times in that span – seven times total this season – and are one of just three teams to have less than 80 goals scored more than halfway through the season. The other two are Macon and Vermilion County, the latter the only reason the Storm have two wins in January.

With that in mind, it wasn't surprising to watch Peoria make quick work of the Storm Friday night.

Alec Hagaman opened the scoring just 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the game, getting to the front of the net to deflect a shot from Braydon Barker past Storm goaltender Kevin Resop. It's Hagaman's fourth straight game with a goal, and his 28th career goal scored against the Storm.

The game was put away in less than three minutes midway through the period. Cayden Cahill put Peoria up 2-0 at 10:21 in the frame, then Joseph Drapluk added a power play goal at 12:42 to make it 3-0 and chase Resop.

Ryan Edquist didn't fare much better, giving up Drapluk's second goal 40 seconds later as Peoria took a commanding 4-0 lead into the first intermission.

"It was sloppy puck movement and we've got guys in that room making excuses, saying the puck was bouncing," Pszenyczny said. "Did you see the puck bouncing for Peoria? No."

The Storm's struggling power play reared its ugly head in the second period, surrendering a 2-on-0 opportunity that Zach Wilkie capitalized on, burying a pass from Hagaman to put Peoria up 5-0 in the second period. It's the sixth shorthanded goal allowed by the Storm this season, tied for most in the league.

"Mental errors, like why are we stepping to give up a 2-on-0 shorthanded chance?" Pszenyczny said. "We lead the league in shorthanded goals against and it's almost to the point of, do you even care?"

Unless the Storm can regain their early season form soon, their hopes of improving on last year's trip to the league semifinals are quickly evaporating. There's just 26 games left in the season, and they can't rely on getting back any of the six players currently up in the ECHL.

Time is running out.

"There's no excuse with guys going up and guys getting traded or injured," Moran said. "It's a next man up mentality at this level and I think, even just as a leadership group, too, we have to do a better job of bringing guys along and looking inward at ourselves and seeing what we can do more to help the team.

"Guys are frustrated in the locker room, for good reason. I think the positive is that the guys are frustrated with themselves and asking 'What more can I do?' I think that's a good sign that no one's really pointing fingers or anything like that. It's still trying to be the best teammate you can be, night in and night out."

Notes: Prior to the game, defenseman Patrick Gazich was called up to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL He recorded his first ECHL point, an assist, in the Fuel's 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones ... The Storm signed forward Larry Jungwirth and defenseman Nick Magill-Diaz and placed captain Taylor Pryce on the 21-day IR with an upper body injury. Jungwirth had played in two games earlier this season with the Storm, not recording a point. Magill-Diaz has played 16 games this season with the Vermilion County Bobcats but saw his first action Friday since Dec. 4.