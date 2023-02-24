MACON, Ga. – A long day of travel and a quick turnaround from a Thursday evening victory were obstacles that the Quad City Storm proved they could handle Friday evening as they posted a 3-1 victory over the hosting Macon Mayhem at the Macon Centreplex.

The win was QC’s third in a row and marked the first time they have achieved that accomplishment since early November when the Storm started the season with eight wins in 11 games.

Logan Nelson, Tommy Tsicos and Patrick Gazich scored the first three goals of the game and helped recently-acquired goaltender Sean Kuhn to his first QC victory. Kuhn saved 26 of 27 shots he saw, losing the shutout at the 11:19 mark of the third period when Rhett Kingston got his 13th goal of the season.

QC (18-22-1-1, 38 points) was coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over league-leading Peoria Thursday at Vibrant Arena and started their travel day at 4 a.m. Friday.

QC coach Dave Pszenyczny was hoping that the momentum from Thursday’s win would carry over and help offset the jet lag.

Nelson helped accomplish that. His 12th goal of the season came unassisted at the 6:07 mark of the first period and gave the Storm a lead they never relinquished to the 10th-place Mayhem (7-29-2-0, 16 points) who dropped their fourth in a row.

After a scoreless second period in which the Storm out-shot the hosts 14-10, QC got on the board again with Tsicos’s third of the season. That marker at the 5:38 mark was assisted by Davis Kirkendall and Troy Murray, two relative newcomers to the squad.

Gazich then scored his third of the season at the 10:16 mark of the third on a power-play goal, set up by Mike Mercurio (2) and Filip Virgili (12).

The two teams meet again Saturday evening at the Centreplex.