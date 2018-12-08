Saturday's late result

Huntsville 3, Quad-City 2 (SO)

Huntsville;2;0;0;0;1;--;3

Quad-City;0;1;1;0;0;--;2

First period – Scoring: John Schiavo, H’ville (Sy Nutkevitch), 0:57; Ryan Salkeld, H’ville (Connor Schmidt, Kyle Sharkey), 2:33. Penalties: Christian Powers, H’ville (boarding), 9:11; Joe McKeown, QC (holding), 15:53.

Second period – Scoring: McKeown, QC (Hunter Stewart, Cody Walsh), 6:10. Penalties: Tommy Tsicos, QC (slashing), 0:28; Scott Trask, H’ville (slashing), 3:59; Skyler Smutek, QC (high-sticking), 8;19; Taylor McCloy, QC (tripping), 11:18; Colton Wolter, H’ville (hooking), 19:18.

Third period – Scoring: John Scully, QC (PP) (Dalton Mills, McKeown), 1:10. Penalties: Christian Powers, H’ville (tripping), 14:20.

Overtime – Scoring: none. Penalties: none.

Shootout – H’ville: Powers, goal; Schiavo, no goal; Rob Darrar, no goal; Nutkevitch, no goal. QC: McCloy, no goal; Vladimir Nikiforov, no goal; McKeown, no goal; Mitchell Mueller, no goal; Dalton Mills, no goal.

Shots on goal – H’ville 20-18-11-1-1—51; QC 10-7-10-5-0—32. Penalties – H’ville 4-8; QC 4-8. Power play – H’ville 0-4; QC 1-4. Saves – H’ville (Max Milosek 32 shots, 30 saves); QC (Eric Levine 50 shots, 48 saves). Three stars – 1. Max Milosek, H’ville; 2. Eric Levine, QC; 3. Joe McKeown, QC. Referee – Kevin Corbett. Linesmen – Patrick Giles, Chad Fuller. A – 2,824.

