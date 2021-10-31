Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1
Vermilion County;0;1;0;--;1
Quad City;1;1;2;--;4
First period -- Scoring: Shane Bennett, QC (PP) (Joe Sova, David Brancik), 5:21. Penalties: Adam Vennelli, VC (boarding), 3:55; Connor Fries, QC (cross checking), 13:04; Taylor Pryce, QC (tripping), 13:04; Cody Walsh, QC (boarding), 15:08; Eric Masters, VC (hooking), 19:52.
Second period -- Scoring: Mike Tish, VC (Dakota Ulmer, Justin LaPorte), 9:31; Bennett, QC (Marcus Ortiz, Tommy Stang), 19:59. Penalties: Dante Juris, VC (interference), 4:28; Bennett, QC (hooking), 10:04.
Third period -- Scoring: Josh Koepplinger, QC (PP) (Connor Fries, Dillon Fournier), 7:05; Bennett, QC (Stang, Ortiz), 17:51. Penalties: Bench minor, VC (too many men on the ice, served by Mike Tish), 6:48; Dante Suffrendini, VC (tripping), 9:58; Koepplinger, QC (hooking), 12:39.
Shots on goal -- VC 9-14-10--33; QC 22-18-16--56. Penalties -- VC 5-10; QC 5-10. Power play -- VC 0-5; QC 2-6. Saves -- VC (Thomas Proudlock 55 shots, 52 saves); QC (Bailey Brkin 33 shots, 32 saves). Three stars -- 1. Shane Bennett, QC; 2. Bailey Brkin, QC; 3. Josh Koepplinger, QC. Referee -- Jake Lainesse. Linesmen -- Scott Gaffney, Colton Capelle. A -- 931.