SPHL

Quad City Storm 2022-23 schedule

October -- 21, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 22, at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.; 28, at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.; 29, at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.; 30, vs. Evansville, 2:10 p.m.

November -- 4, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 5, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 10, vs. Vermilion County, 6:10 p.m.; 11, vs. Vermilion County, 7:10 p.m.; 13, at Evansville, 3 p.m.; 23, at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.; 25, at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.; 26, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.

December -- 2, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 3, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 9, vs. Knoxville, 7:10 p.m.; 10, vs. Knoxville, 7:10 p.m.; 15, at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.; 16, at Peoria, 7:16 p.m.; 17, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 22, vs. Vermilion County, 6:10 p.m.; 23, vs. Vermilion County, 7:10 p.m.; 29, at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.; 30, at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.; 31, at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

January -- 6, vs. Fayetteville, 7:10 p.m.; 7, vs. Fayetteville, 7:10 p.m.; 8, vs. Fayetteville, 2:10 p.m.; 13, vs. Vermilion County, 7:10 p.m.; 14, at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.; 19, vs. Peoria, 6:10 p.m.; 20, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 21, at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.; 27, at Birmingham, 7 p.m.; 28, at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

February -- 4, vs. Vermilion County, 7:10 p.m.; 10, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 11, vs. Evansville, 7:10 p.m.; 14, at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.; 17, vs. Roanoke, 7:10 p.m.; 18, vs. Roanoke, 7:10 p.m.; 23, vs. Peoria, 6:10 p.m.; 26, at Evansville, 3 p.m.

March -- 3, vs. Pensacola, 7:10 p.m.; 4, vs. Pensacola, 7:10 p.m.; 5, vs. Pensacola, 2:10 p.m.; 10, at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.; 11, at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.; 17, at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.; 18, at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.; 24, at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.; 25, vs. Vermilion County, 7:10 p.m.; 31, at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

April -- 1, at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.; 7, vs. Huntsville, 7:10 p.m.; 8, vs. Huntsville, 7:10 p.m.