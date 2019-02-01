Huntsville 5, Quad-City 4 (OT)

Quad-City;0;3;1;0--;4

Huntsville;0;2;2;1--;5

First period – Scoring: None. Penalties: Cody Walsh, QC (holding), 6:09; Tyler Minx, QC (roughing), 9:54; Stephen Hrehoriak, H'ville (roughing), 9:54; Minx, QC (tripping), 13:40; Colton Wolter, H'ville (boarding), 18:01.

Second period – Scoring: Al Graves, QC (Austin Hervey), 4:36; Tyler Piacentini, H'ville (Sy Nutkevitch, Nolan Kaiser), 6:53; John Scully, QC (Ben Boukal), 14:03; Phil Bronner, QC (Hervey, Mitchell Mueller), 16:36; Piacentini, H'ville (Sy Nutkevitch, Peter Sikalis), 18:43. Penalties: None.

Third period – Scoring: Scott Trask, H'ville (Kyle Sharkey, Alec Brandrup), 9:52; Mueller, QC (Shane Bennett), 12:52; Trask, H'ville (Sharkey, Ryan Salkeld), 17:11. Penalties: Nutkevitch, H'ville (High Sticking), 0:50; Bronner, QC (Boarding), 6:09.

Overtime -- Scoring: Nolan Kaiser, H'ville (Salkeld, Nutkevitch), 4:59. Penalties: None.

Shots on goal – QC 12-12-6-5--35; H'ville 18-23-16-2--59. Penalties – QC 4-8; H'ville 3-6. Power play – QC 0-2; H'ville 0-3. Saves – QC Peter Di Salvo (59 shots, 54 saves); H'ville Mike DeLaVergne (35 shots, 31 saves). Three stars – 1. Nolan Kaiser, H'ville; 2. Tyler Piacentini, H'ville; 3. Scott Trask, H'ville. Referee – Steven Hoshaw. Linesmen – Dan Fendius, Dan Huntington. A – 3,997.

