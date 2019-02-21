Quad-City 3, Knoxville 2
Quad-City;1;1;1;--;3
Knoxville;1;1;0;--;2
First period -- Scoring: Marcus Ortiz, KNX (PP) (Stanislav Dzakhov, Doug Rose), 3:51; Michael Casale, QC (Tommy Tsicos, 15:39. Penalties: Tommy Tsicos, QC (slashing), 1:59.
Second period -- Scoring: Doug Rose, KNX (PP) (Stanislav Dzakhov), 1:43; Michael Casale, QC (unassisted), 17:55. Penalties: Skyler Smutek, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:17; Christian Whitcomb, KNX (fighting major), 3:09; Tommy Tsicos, QC (fighting major), 3:09; Christian Whitcomb, KNX (boarding), 14:49; Mitchell Mueller, KNX (tripping), 20:00.
Third period -- Scoring: Sean Kacerosky (PP) (unassisted), 15:46. Penalties: Mitchell Mueller, KNX (boarding), 3:19; Marcus Ortiz, KNX (spearing major), 15:41; Marcus Ortiz, KNX (spearing game misconduct), 15:41.
Shots on goal -- QC 11-18-11--40; KNX 11-10-9--30. Penalties -- QC 3-9; KNX 6-26. Saves -- QC (Peter Di Salvo 30 shots, 28 saves); KNX (Jason Pawloski 40 shots, 37 saves). Three stars -- 1. Michael Casale, QC; 2. Dzakhov Stanislav (KNX); 3. Doug Rose, KNX. Referee -- Steven Hoshaw. Linesman -- Matt Pettigrew, Jason Messimore. A -- 3,013.
