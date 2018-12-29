Evansville 3, Quad-City 1

Quad-City;0;1;0;--;1

Evansville;0;1;2;--;3

First period – Scoring: None. Penalties: Nathan Ferriero, E'ville (tripping), 6:35; Sean Kacerosky, QC (slashing), 6:53

Second period – Scoring: CJ Blaszka, E'ville (Ferriero, Pijus Rulevicius), 3:44; Nathan Pelligra, QC (Joe McKeown, Cody Walsh), 14:39. Penalties: Patrick Harrison, QC (slashing), 4:21; Taylor McCloy, QC (cross checking), 15:04.

Third period – Scoring: Eric Salzillo, E'ville (Tyler Howe, Scott Donahue), 6:16; Scott Donahue, E'ville (empty net) (unassisted), 19:42. Penalties: Pijus Rulevicius, E'ville (high sticking), 6:36; Rory Rawlyk, E'ville (roughing), 9:38; John Scully, QC (slashing), 9:38.

Shots on goal – QC 16-6-9—31; E'ville 14-20-8—42. Penalties – QC 4-8; E'ville 3-6. Power play – QC 0-2; E'ville 0-3. Saves – QC (Ryan Mulder 41 shots, 39 saves); E'ville (Aaron Taylor 31 shots, 30 saves). Three stars – 1. Eric Salzillo, E'ville; 2. Aaron Taylor, E'ville; 3. Scott Donahue, E'ville. Referee – Zane Stout. Linesmen – Will Glick, Patrick Giles. A – 1,791.

