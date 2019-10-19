Peoria 3, Quad City 2, OT

Quad City;0;1;1;0;--;2

Peoria;2;0;0;1;--;3

First period — Scoring: Hagaman, PEO (Smutek) 8:10; Hamilton, PEO (Henderson, McCormick) 19:24. Penalties: Oskroba, PEO (tripping) 3:26; Hagaman, PEO (roughing) 9:42; Hagaman, PEO (roughing) 9:42; Walsh, QC (roughing) 9:42; Yakura, QC (holding) 17:42; Thacker, PEO (high sticking) 19:56

Second period — Scoring: Yakura, QC (Harris Jr., Schiavo) 17:59. Penalties: none

Third period — Scoring: Pryce, QC (Bennett) 5:35. Penalties: Ernst, PEO (elbowing) 0:14; Nippard, PEO (fighting major) 14:13; Tsicos, QC (fighting major) 14:13; McPherson, PEO (cross checking) 14:57

Overtime — Scoring: Hagaman, PEO (Hart, Oskroba) 2:40. Penalties: Bennett, QC (slashing) 0:35

Shots on goal — QC 7-10-9-0--26, Peoria 11-12-6-3--32. Penalties — QC 4-11; Peoria 7-17. Power play — QC 0-5, Peoria 2-2. Saves — QC (Peter Di Salvo 32 shots, 29 saves); Peoria (Eric Levine 26 shots, 24 saves). Referee — Brian Hankes. Linesman — Eric Arrigo, Cameron McCambridge. A — 5,321

