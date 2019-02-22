Evansville 3, Quad-City 1
Quad-City;0;0;1;--;1
Evansville;1;1;1;--;3
First period – Scoring: Eric Salzillo, E'ville (Shayne Morrissey, Nick Wright), 15:06. Penalties: Wright, E'ville (fighting) (major), 1:20; Al Graves, QC (fighting) (major), 1:20; Austin Frank, E'ville (cross checking), 6:06; Ondrej Misovic, QC (too many men) (bench minor), 9:17; Phil Bronner, QC (hooking), 16:39.
Second period – Scoring: Nick DAvolio, E'ville (power play) (Frank Schumacher, Rory Rawlyk), 13:22. Penalties: Bronner, QC (elbowing), 12:50; Chase Nieuwendyk, E'ville (interference), 17:17.
Third period – Scoring: Carter Shinkaruk, E'ville (Brandon Tucker, Nieuwendyk), 4:46; Ben Boukal, QC (unassisted), 6:36. Penalties: Nieuwendyk, E'ville (delay of game), 1:12.
Shots on goal – QC 8-9-13—30; E'ville 14-15-6—35. Penalties – QC 4-11; E'ville 4-11. Power play – QC 0-3; E'ville 1-3. Saves – QC Ryan Mulder (35 shots, 32 saves); E'ville Edwin Minney (30 shots, 29 saves). Three stars – 1. Nick DAvolio, E'ville; 2. Nick Wright, E'ville; 3. Edwin Minney, E'ville. Referee – Steven Sailor. Linesmen – Rocco Stachowiak, Chase Wilkinson. A – 2,403.
