Quad-City 6, Roanoke 3
Roanoke;1;0;2;--;3
Quad-City;1;3;2;--;6
First period -- Scoring: Michael Casale, QC (Vincent Beaudry, Tyler Minx), 9:17; Steve Mele, Roanoke (Jesse Schwartz), 9:54. Penalties: Dean Yakura, QC (tripping), 17:21
Second period -- Scoring: Casale, QC (Sean Kacerosky, Beaudry), 6:37; Tommy Tsicos, QC (Ben Boukal, Beaudry), 8:53; Tsicos, QC (power play) (Phil Bronner, Beaudry), 15:27. Penalties: Al Graves, QC (fighting) (major), 5:58; Travis Armstrong, Roanoke (fighting) (major), 5:58; Yakura, QC (holding), 10:49; Schwartz, Roanoke (roughing), 12:33; Skyler Smutek, QC (roughing), 12:33; Zach Nieminen, Roanoke (tripping), 13:31.
Third period -- Scoring: Jordan Carvalho, Roanoke (Armstrong, Nieminen), 2:19; John Scully, QC (Bronner, Shane Bennett), 6:01; Brian Rowland, Roanoke (Alex Adams, Mac Jensen), 13:06; Bennett, QC (empty net) (Bronner, Dominick Harvath), 17:49. Penalties: Graves, QC (fighting (aggressor)) (game misconduct), 9:06; Schwartz, Roanoke (inciting an opponent) (game misconduct), 9:06; Tsicos, QC (hooking), 19:05; Tyler Minx (continuing altercation) (game misconduct), 19:26; Smutek, QC (roughing), 19:26; Jeff Jones, Roanoke (continuing altercation) (game misconduct), 19:26.
Shots on goals -- Roanoke 9-11-24--44; QC 9-16-10--35. Penalties -- Roanoke 5-39; QC 8-35. Power play -- Roanoke 0-4; QC 1-1. Saves -- Roanoke (Jacob Caffrey 35 shots, 29 saves); QC (Ryan Mulder 44 shots, 41 saves). Three stars --1. Ryan Mulder, QC; 2. Michael Casale, QC; 3. Vincent Beaudry, QC. Referee -- JR Stragar. Linesmen -- Samuel Rankin, Chase Wilkinson. A -- 3,415.
