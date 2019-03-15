Fayetteville 5, Quad-City 3

Quad-City;0;2;1;--;3

Fayetteville;4;0;1;--;5

First period -- Scoring: Brandon McMartin, F'ville (power play) (Nolan Sheeran, Taylor McCoy), 3:12; Travis Jeke, F'ville (Sheeran, Darren McCormick), 9:20; McCormick, F'ville (Max Cook, Jeke), 9:52; Tim Kielich (power play) (Joe Osaka, Jeke), 10:39. Penalties: Michael Casale, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:38; David Mazurek, F'ville (interference), 5:37; Dan Pszenyczny, QC (hooking), 9:34.

Second period -- Scoring: Brian Rowland,QC (short handed) (Dean Yakura), 2:37; Casale, QC (Sean Kacerosky, Tommy Tsicos), 17:52. Penalties: Paul Fregeau, QC (slashing), 2:14; Scully, QC (cross checking), 2:26; Mazurek, F'ville (tripping), 2:26; Al Graves, QC (slashing), 4:13; McMartin (tripping), 10:25; Osaka, F'ville (too many men) (bench minor), 16:56; Tsicos, QC (boarding), 20:00.

Third period -- Scoring: Yakura, QC (power play) (Stephen Gaul), 13:21; Taylor McCoy, F'ville (empty net) (unassisted), 19:09. Penalties: Tyler Minx, QC (cross checking), 1:10; Sheeran, F'ville (slashing), 1:10; McCormick, F'ville (roughing) (4 minutes), 2:16; Fregeau, QC (roughing) (4 minutes), 2:16; Tsicos, QC (slashing), 8:44; Alfred Johansson, F'ville (slashing), 11:22; Osaka, F'ville (too many men) (bench minor), 11:58.

Shots on goal – QC 12-14-16—42; F'ville 17-12-16—45. Penalties – QC 9-16; F'ville 8-18. Power play – QC 1-5; F'ville 2-6. Saves – QC (Peter Di Salvo 8 shots, 5 saves; Ryan Mulder 36 shots, 35 saves); F'ville (Nathan Perry 42 shots, 39 saves). Three stars – 1. Darren McCormick, F'ville; 2. Travis Jeke, F'ville; 3. Nolan Sheeran, F'ville. Referee – William Lyons. Linesmen – Steve Elias, Joseph Johnson. A – 1,286.

