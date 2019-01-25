Knoxville 2, Quad-City 1

Quad-City;0;1;0;--;1

Knoxville;1;1;0;--;2

First period – Scoring: Stanislav Dzakhov, K'ville (Marcus Ortiz, Scott Cuthrell), 14:51. Penalties: Skyler Smutek, QC (hooking), 5:49; David Higgs, K'ville (tripping), 15:36.

Second period – Scoring: Eric Ylitalo, K'ville (Brandon McMartin), 5:01; Tyler Minx, QC (Phil Bronner), 19:32. Penalties: Liam Kerins, K'ville (high sticking) (double minor), 5:11; Ortiz, K'ville (tripping), 11:59; Minx, QC (slashing), 14:45; Austin Hervey, QC (Diving/Embellishment), 18:15; McMartin, K'ville (Cross Checking), 18:15.

Third period – Scoring: None. Penalties: Danny Cesarz, K'ville (roughing), 13:35; Cody Walsh, QC (roughing), 13:35; Stefan Brucato, K'ville (charging), 14:22.

Shots on goal – QC 14-17-10--41; K'ville 8-11-10--29. Penalties – QC 4-8; K'ville 6-14. Power play – QC 0-5; K'ville 0-2. Saves – QC (Peter Di Salvo 29 shots, 27 saves); K'ville (Jason Pawloski 41 shots, 40 saves). Three stars – 1. Jason Pawloski, K'ville; 2. Stanislav Dzakhov, K'ville; 3. Eric Ylitalo, K'ville. Referee – Eric Krasnichuk. Linesmen – Matt Pettigrew, Rocco Stachowiak. A – 3,729.

