Quad-City 4, Pensacola 1
Pensacola;0;1;0;--;1
Quad-City;0;2;2;--;4
First period – Scoring: none. Penalties: Chris Lijdsman, Pen (holding), 1:25; Lijdsman (hooking), 15:13.
Second period – Scoring: Al Graves, QC (Tyler Minx), 4:16; Joe McKeown, QC (unassisted), 13:52; Tanner Froese, Pen (PP) (John Scorcia, Jesse Kessler), 14:52. Penalties: Graves, QC (fighting major), 14:38; Andrew Schmit, Pen (fighting major), 14:38; Mitchell Mueller, QC (illegal check to the head), 14:46
Third period – Scoring: Skyler Smutek, QC (PP) (McKeown, Tommy Tsicos), 8:03. Penalties: Minx, QC (slashing), 4:06; Manny Gialedakis, Pen (slashing), 7:46
Shots on goal – Pen 8-13-11—32; QC 13-7-7—27. Penalties – Pen 4-11; QC 5-13. Power play – Pen 1-4; QC 1-3. Saves – Pen (Brian Billet 26 shots, 23 saves); QC (Peter Di Salvo 32 shots, 31 saves). Three stars – 1. Joe McKeown, QC; 2. Peter Di Salvo, QC; 3. Al Graves, QC. Referee – Andrew Rasky. Linesmen – Patrick Giles, Chase Wilkinson. A – 2,737.
