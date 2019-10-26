Huntsville 6, Quad-City 3
Huntsville;4;1;1;--;6
Quad-City;2;1;0;--;3
First period – Scoring: Tommy Tsicos, QC (Sean Kacerosky, Stephen Gaul), 2:59; Kyle Sharkey, H’ville (Garrison Sanipass), 3:39; Tyler Piacentini, H’ville (Sy Nutkevitch, Shawn Bates), 9:35; Sanipass, H’ville (Scott Trask, Sharkey), 10:01; Gaul, QC (Dean Yakura, Kristaps Nimanis), 10:40; Tanner Karty, H’ville (Bates, Zane Jones), 18:56. Penalties: Zane Jones, H’ville (high sticking), 5:32; Alec Brandrup, H’ville (holding), 16:19
Second period – Scoring: Tsicos, QC (Shane Bennett, John Schiavo), 17:05; Bates, H’ville (Chance Braid, Sharkey), 18:01. Penalties: Trask, H’ville (boarding), 5:27; Josh Victor, QC (fighting major), 8:08; Sanipass, H’ville (fighting major), 8:08.
Third period – Scoring: Rob Darrar, H’ville (Peter Sikalis), 1:02. Penalties: Trask, H’ville (tripping), 9:01; Jones, H’ville (interference), 15:14.
Shots on goal – H’ville 19-5-13—37; QC 14-13-16—43. Penalties – H’ville 6-15; QC 1-5. Power play – H’ville 0-0; QC 0-5. Saves – H’ville (Mike DeLaVergne 43 shots, 40 saves); QC (Cody Porter 13 shots, 10 saves; Peter Di Salvo 24 shots, 21 saves). Three stars – 1. Kyle Sharkey, H’ville; 2. Shawn Bates, H’ville; 3. Garrison Sanipass, H’ville. Referee – Scott McClement. Linesmen – Trevor Waite, John Rey. A – 2,762.
