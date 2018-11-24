Quad-City 1, Evansville 0
Evansville;0;0;0;--;0
Quad-City;0;0;1;--;1
First period – Scoring: none. Penalties: Nick D’Avolio, E’ville (cross checking), 6:42; Phil Bronner, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:06; Rory Rawlyk, E’ville (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:06; Ben Boukal, QC (hooking), 15:21; Brandon Tucker, E’ville (interference), 16:48.
Second period – Scoring: none. Penalties: Sean Kacerosky, QC (slashing), 3:06; Bronner, QC (hooking), 7:05; Pijus Rulevicius, E’ville (interference), 11:43.
Third period – Scoring: Phil Bronner, QC (Cody Walsh), 17:44.
Penalties: John Scully, QC (slashing), 5:07; Rawlyk, E’ville (interference), 5:46; Joe McKeown, QC (roughing), 13:05.
Shots on goal – E’ville 5-5-13—23; QC 9-15-11—35. Penalties – E’ville 6-12; QC 6-12. Power play – E’ville 0-5; QC 0-5. Saves – E’ville (Edwin Minney xx shots, xx saves); QC (Eric Levine xx shots, xx saves). Three stars – 1. Eric Levine, QC; 2. Phil Bronner, QC; 3. Edwin Minney, E’ville. Referee – Andrew Rasky. Linesmen – Chase Wilkinson, Patrick Giles. A – 2,305.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.