Quad-City 1, Evansville 0

Evansville;0;0;0;--;0

Quad-City;0;0;1;--;1

First period – Scoring: none. Penalties: Nick D’Avolio, E’ville (cross checking), 6:42; Phil Bronner, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:06; Rory Rawlyk, E’ville (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:06; Ben Boukal, QC (hooking), 15:21; Brandon Tucker, E’ville (interference), 16:48.

Second period – Scoring: none. Penalties: Sean Kacerosky, QC (slashing), 3:06; Bronner, QC (hooking), 7:05; Pijus Rulevicius, E’ville (interference), 11:43.

Third period – Scoring: Phil Bronner, QC (Cody Walsh), 17:44.

Penalties: John Scully, QC (slashing), 5:07; Rawlyk, E’ville (interference), 5:46; Joe McKeown, QC (roughing), 13:05.

Shots on goal – E’ville 5-5-13—23; QC 9-15-11—35. Penalties – E’ville 6-12; QC 6-12. Power play – E’ville 0-5; QC 0-5. Saves – E’ville (Edwin Minney xx shots, xx saves); QC (Eric Levine xx shots, xx saves). Three stars – 1. Eric Levine, QC; 2. Phil Bronner, QC; 3. Edwin Minney, E’ville. Referee – Andrew Rasky. Linesmen – Chase Wilkinson, Patrick Giles. A – 2,305.

