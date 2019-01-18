Peoria 2, Quad-City 0
Quad-City;0;0;0;--;0
Peoria;1;0;1;--;2
First period -- Scoring: Ben Blasko, Peoria (Mike Gurtler, Joe Kalisz), 4:58. Penalties: Drake Hunter, Peoria (slashing), 5:43; Stephen Gaul, Peoria (tripping), 13:06.
Second period -- Scoring: None. Penalties: Austin Hervey, QC (tripping), 3:33; Joe McKeown, QC (hooking), 6:19; Gurtler, Peoria (tripping), 8:02; Mitchell Mueller, QC (holding stick), 8:42; Kevin Patterson, Peoria (boarding), 10:32; Alec Hagaman, Peoria (fighting) (major), 14:32; Skyler Smutek, QC (fighting) (major), 14:32; Austin Veith, Peoria (fighting) (major), 15:03; Patrick Harrison, QC (fighting) (major), 15:03; Joe Kalisz, Peoria (roughing), 15:43; McKeown, QC (roughing), 15:43; Jake Hamilton, Peoria (fighting) (major), 15:43; Drake Hunter, Peoria (fighting) (major), 15:43; Hunter, Peoria (fighting, second altercation) (game misconduct), 15:43; Sean Kacerosky, QC (fighting) (major), 15:43; Mueller, QC (fighting) (major), 15:43; Pijus Rulevicius, Peoria (fighting) (major), 15:43; Rulevicius, Peoria (fighting, second altercation) (game misconduct), 15:43; Ben Oskroba, Peoria (fighting) (major), 15:43; Oskroba, Peoria (fighting, second altercation) (game misconduct), 15:43; Ondrej Misovic, QC (fighting) (major), 15:43; Misovic, QC (fighting, second altercation) (game misconduct), 15:43; Tommy Tsicos, QC (fighting) (major), 15:43; Tsicos, QC (fighting, second altercation) (game misconduct), 15:43; Phil Bronner, QC (fighting) (major), 15:43; Bronner (fighting, second altercation) (game misconduct), 15:43; Cody Walsh, QC (slashing), 18:33.
Third period -- Scoring: Beau Walker, Peoria (Patterson), 5:41. Penalties: Kalisz, Peoria (hooking), 6:20; Patterson, Peoria (high sticking), 6:45; John Scully, QC (slashing), 11:59.
Shots on goal – QC 4-9-14--27; Peoria 10-4-7--21 Penalties – QC 15-72; Peoria 16-74. Power play – QC 0-6; Peoria 0-5. Saves – QC (Peter DiSalvo 21 shots, 19 saves); Peoria (Stephen Klein 27 shots, 27 saves). Three stars – 1. Stphen Klein, Peoria; 2. Ben Blasko, Peoria; 3. Beau Walker, Peoria. Referee – Cameron Fleming. Linesmen – Stephen Feurer, Trevor Waite. A – 3,571.
