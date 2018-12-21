Peoria 3, Quad-City 1
Peoria;0;2;1;--;3
Quad-City;1;0;0;--;1
First period – Scoring: John Scully, QC (Dalton Mills, Cody Walsh), 4:27. Penalties: Guillaume Naud, Peo (hooking), 9:07; Joseph Widmar, Peo (roughing), 15:2; Widmar, Peo (slashing), 15:23; Cody Walsh, QC (roughing), 15:23.
Second period – Scoring: Ben Oskroba, Peo (Widmar, Nick Neville), 8:46; Austin Vieth, Peo (Neville, Naud), 18:20. Penalties: Ben Boukal, QC (interference), 3:21; Mitchell Mueller, QC (roughing), 9:19.
Third period – Scoring: Mike Gurtler, Peo (EN) (unassisted), 19:50. Penalties: Vincent Caligiuri, QC (hooking), 3:31; Alec Hagaman, Peo (charging major), 6:28; Al Graves, QC (verbal abuse of officials, game misconduct), 6:28; Hagaman, Peo (charging game misconduct), 6:28; Walsh, QC (holding), 12:54; Skyler Smutek, QC (cross checking), 14:12.
Shots on goal – Peo 9-17-11—37; QC 8-6-8—22. Penalties – Peo 6-23; QC 8-24. Power play – Peo 0-5; QC 0-3. Saves – Peo (Stephen Klein 22 shots, 21 saves); QC (Eric Levine 36 shots, 34 saves). Three stars – 1. Austin Vieth, Peo; 2. Nick Neville, Peo; 3. Eric Levine, QC. Referee – Eric Krasnichuk. Linesmen – Michael Daltrey, Samuel Rankin. A – 2,255.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.