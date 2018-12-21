Peoria 3, Quad-City 1

Peoria;0;2;1;--;3

Quad-City;1;0;0;--;1

First period – Scoring: John Scully, QC (Dalton Mills, Cody Walsh), 4:27. Penalties: Guillaume Naud, Peo (hooking), 9:07; Joseph Widmar, Peo (roughing), 15:2; Widmar, Peo (slashing), 15:23; Cody Walsh, QC (roughing), 15:23.

Second period – Scoring: Ben Oskroba, Peo (Widmar, Nick Neville), 8:46; Austin Vieth, Peo (Neville, Naud), 18:20. Penalties: Ben Boukal, QC (interference), 3:21; Mitchell Mueller, QC (roughing), 9:19.

Third period – Scoring: Mike Gurtler, Peo (EN) (unassisted), 19:50. Penalties: Vincent Caligiuri, QC (hooking), 3:31; Alec Hagaman, Peo (charging major), 6:28; Al Graves, QC (verbal abuse of officials, game misconduct), 6:28; Hagaman, Peo (charging game misconduct), 6:28; Walsh, QC (holding), 12:54; Skyler Smutek, QC (cross checking), 14:12.

Shots on goal – Peo 9-17-11—37; QC 8-6-8—22. Penalties – Peo 6-23; QC 8-24. Power play – Peo 0-5; QC 0-3. Saves – Peo (Stephen Klein 22 shots, 21 saves); QC (Eric Levine 36 shots, 34 saves). Three stars – 1. Austin Vieth, Peo; 2. Nick Neville, Peo; 3. Eric Levine, QC. Referee – Eric Krasnichuk. Linesmen – Michael Daltrey, Samuel Rankin. A – 2,255.​

