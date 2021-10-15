Evansville 5, Quad City 3
E’ville;3;2;0;--;5
QC;2;0;1--;3
First period – Scoring: Mike Ferraro, E’ville (PP) (Charles Barber, Brett Radford), 5:12; Marcus Ortiz, QC (PP) (Dillon Fournier, Brett Gravelle), 10:42; Ferraro, E’ville (PP) (Radford, Hayden Hulton), 12:20; Ferraro, E’ville (Barber, Josh Adkins), 14:47; Cole Golka, QC (Fournier, Connor Fries), 16:53. Penalties: Matt Stoia, QC (hooking), 3:28; Stoia, QC (delay of game), 5:59; Austin Plevy, E’ville (boarding), 9:23; Taylor Pryce, QC (high sticking), 12:10; Paul Fregeau, E’ville (roughing), 16:24; Tommy Tsicos, QC (fighting instigator), 16:24.
Second period – Scoring: Brandon Lubin, E’ville (Hulton), 5:51; Barber, E’ville (PP) (Ferraro, Lubin), 10:04. Penalties: Brandon Parrone, QC (cross-checking), 9:42; Cole Stallard, E’ville (13:15); Pryce, QC (tripping), 15:44; Stoia, QC (fighting major), 18:26; Peter De Coppi, E’ville (fighting major), 18:26; De Coppi, E’ville (fighting no tie down, 10 minute misconduct), 19:04; De Coppi, E’ville (boarding), 19:07.
Third period – Scoring: Shane Bennett, QC (Carter Shinkaruk, Golka), 8:15. Penalties: Stoia, QC (game misconduct), 10:26; Stoia, QC (fighting major), 10:26; Ferraro, E'ville (roughing), 10:26; Austin Plevy, E'ville (charging), 15:09.
Shots on goal – E’ville 16-10-5--31; QC 10-11-12—33. Penalties – E’ville 8-27; QC 9-32. Power play – E’ville 3-6; QC 1-4. Saves – E’ville (Brian Billett 33 shots, 30 saves); QC (Peter Di Salvo 21 shots, 16 saves; Bailey MacBurnie 10 shots, 10 saves). Three stars – 1. Mike Ferraro, E'ville; 2. Charles Barber, E'ville; 3. Dillon Fournier, QC. Referee – Joseph Genovese. Linesmen – Jake Lainesse, Hunter Pickard. A – 2,456.