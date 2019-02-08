Peoria 3, Quad-City 2
Quad-City;1;0;1;--;2
Peoria;1;1;1;--;3
First period -- Scoring: Beau Walker, Peoria (Ben Oskroba, Kevin Patterson), 8:35; Al Graves, QC (John Scully, Skyler Smutek), 15:49. Penalties: Patrick Harrison, Peoria (boarding), 1:49; Graves, QC (roughing), 1:49; Cody Walsh, QC (hooking), 3:04.
Second period -- Scoring: Austin Hervey, Peoria (Pijus Rulevicius, Naud), 13:15. Penalties: Tyler Minx, QC (tripping), 1:58; Guillaume Naud, Peoria (slashing), 7:07; Sean Kacerosky, QC (roughing), 7:07; Alec Hagaman, Peoria (hooking), 8:39.
Third period -- Scoring: Shane Bennett, QC (Vincent Beaudry, Mitchell Mueller), 1:15; Ralfs Grinbergs, Peoria (PP) (Patterson, Ben Blasko), 11:01. Penalties: Mueller, QC (cross checking), 5:03; Smutek, QC (roughing), 10:50; Kacerosky, QC (slashing), 18:09; Patterson, Peoria (interference), 18:38.
Shots on goal -- QC 9-10-5--24; Peoria 9-13-14--36. Penalties -- QC 7-14; Peoria 4-8. Power play -- QC 0-1; Peoria 1-5. Saves -- QC (Peter Di Salvo 36 shots, 33 saves); Peoria (Stephen Klein 24 shots, 22 saves). Three stars -- 1. Ralfs Grinbergs, Peoria, Peoria; 2. Austin Hervey, Peoria; 3. Kevin Patterson, Peoria. Referees -- Scott McClement, Zane Stout. Linesmen -- Mitchell Hunt, Samuel Rankin. A -- 3,588.
