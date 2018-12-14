Peoria 3, Quad-City 2
Quad-City;0;1;1;--;2
Peoria;2;1;0;--;3
First period -- Scoring: Dean Yakura, Peoria (Ben Blasko, Joseph Widmar), 3:10; Vincent Beaudry, Peoria (Ben Oskroba, Austin Vieth), 14:02. Penalties: Mitchell Mueller, QC (hooking), 0:40; Tyler Minx, QC (cross checking), 10:29
Second period -- Scoring: Austin Vieth, Peoria (PP) (Mike Gurtler, Will Smith), 2:44; Vladimir Nikiforov, QC (PP) (Mitchell Mueller, Patrick Harrison), 14:01. Penalties: Ondrej Misovic, QC (too many men), 1:08; Joe McKeown, QC (holding), 8:51; Sean Kacerosky, QC (hooking), 10:17; Ben Oskroba, Peoria (holding), 12:50; Valdimir Nikiforov, QC (tripping), 15:15
Third period -- Scoring: Dalton Mills, QC (PP) (Mitchell Mueller, Cody Walsh), 14:59. Penalties: Kevin Patterson, Peoria (cross checking), 1:40; Mike Gurtler, Peoria (roughing), 7:36; John Scully, QC (holding), 7:36; Dalton Mills, QC (hooking), 12:31; Joseph Widmar, Peoria (roughing), 13:07; Ben Oskroba, Peoria (continuing altercation, misconduct), 13:07
Shots on goal -- QC 6-9-9--24; Peoria 15-19-9--43. Penalties -- QC 8-16; Peoria 5-18. Power play -- QC 2-3; Peoria 1-7. Saves -- QC (Eric Levine 43 shots, 40 saves); Peoria (Stephen Klein 24 shots, 22 saves). Three stars -- 1. Austin Vieth, Peoria; 2. Dean Yakura, Peoria; 3. Mitchell Mueller, QC. Referee -- Matthew Larson. Linesmen -- Cameron Dykstra, Samuel Rankin. A -- 3,569.
