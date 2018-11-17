Quad-City 5, Pensacola 1
Quad-City;2;2;1;--;5
Pensacola;1;0;0;--;1
First period -- Scoring: Dalton Mills, QC (Mitchell Mueller, Taylor McCloy), 5:08; Tanner Froese, Pen (PP) (Ryan Marcuz, Jesse Kessler), 5:59; Mueller, QC (PP) (Austin Hervey, Cody Walsh), 14:23. Penalties: Skyler Smutek, QC (interference), 5:20; John Scorcia, Pen (hooking), 12:44; Joe McKeown, QC (holding), 15:58.
Second period -- Scoring: Ludlow Harris Jr., QC (unassisted), 0:50; Hervey, QC (Mueller, Sean Kacerosky), 4:54. Penalties: Carter Struthers, Pen (high sticking), 4:01; Marcuz, Pen (too many men bench minor), 5:48; Harris Jr., QC (hooking), 19:47.
Third period -- Scoring: McCloy, QC (EN) (unassisted), 17:24.
Penalties: Josh Cosineau, Pen (tripping), 3:28; Phil Bronner, QC (interference), 4:34; Mills, QC (slashing), 12:41; Hunter Stewart, QC (roughing), 18:02; Walsh, QC (fighting major), 18:02; Scorcia, Pen (fighting major), 18:02; Cory Melkert, Pen (cross checking major), 19:49; Melkert, Pen (cross checking game misconduct), 19:49.
Shots on goal -- QC 11-7-6--24; Pen 12-9-21--42. Penalties -- QC 7-17; Pen 7-28. Power play -- QC 2-4; Pen 1-6. Saves -- QC (Peter Di Salvo 42 shots, 41 saves); Pen (Andrew D'Agostini 12 shots, 9 saves; Brian Billett 11 shots, 10 saves). Three stars -- 1. Peter Di Salvo, QC; 2. Mitch Mueller, QC; 3. Taylor McCloy, QC. Referee -- Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen -- Chad Fuller, Darek Kalisz. A -- 3,513.
