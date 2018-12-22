Peoria 6, Quad-City 1

Peoria;2;2;2;--;6

Quad-City;0;1;0;--;1

First period – Scoring: Nick Neville, Peo (PP) (Dean Yakura), 5:29; Austin Vieth, Peo (Ben Blasko, Joseph Widmar), 15:49. Penalties: Alec Hagaman, Peo (roughing), 1:02; Al Graves, QC (instigator), 1:02; Graves, QC (fighting major), 1:02; Graves, QC (fighting aggressor game misconduct), 1:02; John Scully, QC (slashing), 3:33; Sean Kacerosky, QC (slashing), 8:48.

Second period – Scoring: Mitchell Mueller, QC (PP) (Tommy Tsicos, Kacerosky), 9:06; Widmar, Peo (Vieth), 16:36; Hagaman, Peo (PP) (Mike Gurtler, Ralfs Grinbergs), 19:02. Penalties: Mueller, QC (roughing), 3:27; Patrick Harrison, QC (roughing), 6:14; Guillaume Naud, Peo (roughing), 6:14; Naud, Peo (roughing), 6:14; Vieth, Peo (high sticking), 7:19; Joe McKeown, QC (embellishment), 7:19; Kevin Patterson, Peo (slashing), 8:12; Jake Hamilton, Peo (tripping), 9:51; Mueller, QC (cross checking), 17:03; Mueller, QC (10-minute misconduct, verbal abuse of officials), 17:03.

Third period – Scoring: Mike Gurtler, Peo (Will Smith, Naud), 4:47; Vincent Beaudry, Peo (Hagaman, Naud), 8:58. Penalties: Scully, QC (boarding), 0:19; Patterson, Peo (high sticking), 5:03; Skyler Smutek, QC (too many men bench minor), 6:19; Patrick Harrison, QC (roughing), 10:07; Harrison, QC (roughing), 10:07; Widmar, Peo (roughing), 10:07; Gurtler, Peo (roughing), 11:42; Hamilton, Peo (instigator), 13:52; Hamilton, Peo (fighting major), 13:52; Hamilton, Peo (fighting aggressor game misconduct), 13:52; Mueller, QC (verbal abuse of officials game misconduct), 13:52; Widmar, Peo (10-minute misconduct, verbal abuse of officials), 13:52; Phil Bronner, QC (fighting major), 16:08; Bronner, QC (charging major), 16:08; Bronner, QC (fighting aggressor game misconduct), 16:08; Joe McKeown, QC (fighting major), 16:08; McKeown, QC (fighting aggressor game misconduct), 16:08; Peter Di Salvo, QC (fighting major), 16:08; Di Salvo, QC (fighting aggressor game misconduct), 16:08; Vieth, Peo (fighting major), 16:08; Vieth, QC (fighting aggressor game misconduct), 16:08; Storm Phaneuf, Peo (fighting major), 16:08; Phaneuf, Peo (fighting aggressor game misconduct), 16:08; Ralfs Grinbergs, Peo (fighting major), 16:08; Ben Oskroba, Peo (elbowing), 19:04; Oskroba, Peo (10-minute misconduct, verbal abuse of officials), 19:04.

Shots on goal – Peo 20-14-7—41; QC 4-9-7—20. Penalties – Peo 20-92; QC 22-107. Power play – Peo 2-9; QC 1-7. Saves – Peo (Phaneuf 17 shots, 16 saves; Stephen Klein 3 shots, 3 saves); QC (Di Salvo 41 shots, 35 saves; Josh Reed 0 shots, 0 saves). Three stars – 1. Austin Vieth, Peo; 2. Joseph Widmar, Peo; 3. Mike Gurtler, Peo. Referee – Eric Krasnichuk. Linesmen – Michael Daltrey, Samuel Rankin. A – 2,102.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments