SPHL

  • Updated
  • 0

SPHL

;W;L;OTL;SOL;PTS

x-Knoxville;39;9;2;2;82

x-Huntsville;39;11;1;1;80

x-Peoria;35;9;3;4;77

x-Fayetteville;35;14;1;1;72

x-Quad City;29;15;4;4;66

x-Pensacola;27;16;5;1;60

x-Evansville;26;23;1;0;53

Roanoke;22;23;3;4;51

Birmingham;15;30;5;1;36

Macon;9;36;2;3;23

Vermilion Co.;5;42;5;0;15

x-clinched playoff berth

Today's games

Vermilion County 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4

Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Today's games

Quad City at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Peoria 3, Quad City 2 (OT)

Peoria;1;1;0;1--;3

Quad City;1;0;1;0--;2

First period -- Scoring: Shane Bennett, QC (PP) (Ben Duperreault, Kevin Resop), 7:20; Alec Hagaman, Peo (Brandon McMartin), 12:02. Penalties: Charlie Pelnik, Peo (holding), 5:43; Lordanthony Grissom, Peo (interference), 14:51; Zach Wilkie, Peo (roughing, served by Pelnik), 20:00; Wilkie, Peo (10-minute misconduct, continuing altercation); 20:00; Matt Stoia, QC (roughing, served by Marcus Ortiz), 20:00; Stoia, QC (10-minute misconduct, continuing altercation), 20:00.

Second period -- Scoring: Mike Gurtler, Peo (Alec Baer, Austin Wisely), 15:04. Penalties: Tommy Tsicos, QC (high sticking), 4:27; Taylor Pryce, QC (hooking), 8:51.

Third period -- Scoring: Tommy Tsicos, QC (Dillon Fournier, Duperreault), 12:37. Penalties: Taylor Pryce, QC (cross checking), 8:01. 

Overtime -- Scoring: Baer, Peo (unassisted), 0:30. Penalties: none.

Shots -- Peoria 11-12-12-1--36; QC 12-8-10-0--30. Penalties -- Peo 4-16; QC 5-18. Power play -- Peo 0-3; QC 1-2. Saves -- Peo (Eric Levine 30 shots, 28 saves); QC (Kevin Resop, 36 shots, 33 saves). Three stars -- 1. Alec Baer, Peo; 2. Mike Gurtler, Peo; 3. Ben Duperreault, QC. Referee -- Mitchel Perry. Linesmen -- Andy Zawada, Tyler Iffland. A -- 5,321.

