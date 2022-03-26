SPHL
;W;L;OTL;SOL;PTS
x-Knoxville;39;9;2;2;82
x-Huntsville;39;11;1;1;80
x-Peoria;35;9;3;4;77
x-Fayetteville;35;14;1;1;72
x-Quad City;29;15;4;4;66
x-Pensacola;27;16;5;1;60
x-Evansville;26;23;1;0;53
Roanoke;22;23;3;4;51
Birmingham;15;30;5;1;36
Macon;9;36;2;3;23
Vermilion Co.;5;42;5;0;15
x-clinched playoff berth
Today's games
Vermilion County 3, Macon 2
Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4
Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0
Peoria 3, Quad City 0
Today's games
Quad City at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Peoria 3, Quad City 2 (OT)
Peoria;1;1;0;1--;3
Quad City;1;0;1;0--;2
First period -- Scoring: Shane Bennett, QC (PP) (Ben Duperreault, Kevin Resop), 7:20; Alec Hagaman, Peo (Brandon McMartin), 12:02. Penalties: Charlie Pelnik, Peo (holding), 5:43; Lordanthony Grissom, Peo (interference), 14:51; Zach Wilkie, Peo (roughing, served by Pelnik), 20:00; Wilkie, Peo (10-minute misconduct, continuing altercation); 20:00; Matt Stoia, QC (roughing, served by Marcus Ortiz), 20:00; Stoia, QC (10-minute misconduct, continuing altercation), 20:00.
Second period -- Scoring: Mike Gurtler, Peo (Alec Baer, Austin Wisely), 15:04. Penalties: Tommy Tsicos, QC (high sticking), 4:27; Taylor Pryce, QC (hooking), 8:51.
Third period -- Scoring: Tommy Tsicos, QC (Dillon Fournier, Duperreault), 12:37. Penalties: Taylor Pryce, QC (cross checking), 8:01.
Overtime -- Scoring: Baer, Peo (unassisted), 0:30. Penalties: none.
Shots -- Peoria 11-12-12-1--36; QC 12-8-10-0--30. Penalties -- Peo 4-16; QC 5-18. Power play -- Peo 0-3; QC 1-2. Saves -- Peo (Eric Levine 30 shots, 28 saves); QC (Kevin Resop, 36 shots, 33 saves). Three stars -- 1. Alec Baer, Peo; 2. Mike Gurtler, Peo; 3. Ben Duperreault, QC. Referee -- Mitchel Perry. Linesmen -- Andy Zawada, Tyler Iffland. A -- 5,321.