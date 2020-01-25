Quad City 5, Knoxville 4
Knoxville;0;4;0—4
Quad City;2;2;1—5
First period – Scoring: Jon Sova, QC (Mathias Ahman), 5:10; Stephen Gaul, QC (unassisted), 14:28. Penalties: Taylor Price, QC (tripping), 16:54
Second period – Scoring: Riley Christensen, Knox (Gehrett Sargis, Scott Cuthrell), 7:38; Ludlow Harris Jr., QC (Connor Fries), 11:50; Vincent Beaudry, QC, (PP) (Ludlow Harris Jr., Dakota Klecha), 13:23; Alex Carlson, Knox (Stefan Brucato, Anthony McVeigh), 13:42; Lucas Bombardier, Knox (Bryce Nielsen, Ricky Kramer), 15:31; Bryce Nielsen, Knox, (PP) (Stefan Brucato, Anthony McVeigh), 19:21. Penalties: Joe Sova, QC (tripping), 10:15; Brady Fleurent, Knox (slashing), 11:28; Lionel Mauron, Knox (diving/embellishment), 16:04; Ryan Devine, QC (high sticking), 16:04; Michael Casale, QC (tripping), 19:15
Third period – Scoring: Ryan Devine, QC (Dean Yakura), 19:31. Penalties: Tommy Tsicos, QC (roughing), 8:32; Brady Fleurent, Knox (bench minor), 10:00; Alex Carlson, Knox (delay of game), 13:12; Cody Walsh, QC (tripping), 14:43; Cooper Jones, Knox (boarding), 16:12
Shots on goal – Knox 16-22-6—44; QC 20-6-10—36. Power play – Knox 1-5; QC 1-4. Saves – Knox (Cody Porter 36 shots, 31 saves); QC (Ryan Mulder 44 shots, 40 saves). Three stars – 1. Ryan Devine, QC; 2. Joe Sova, QC; 3. Ryan Mulder, QC. Referee – Ian McCambridge. Linesmen – Alex Karabetsos, Will Glick. A – 2,413.