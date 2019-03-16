Quad-City 7, Fayetteville 5

Quad-City;5;2;0;--;7

Fayetteville;3;2;0;--;5

First period -- Scoring: Brandon McMartin, F'ville (Cody Brown, Taylor McCloy), 1:45; John Scully, QC (unassisted), 5:16; Dean Yakura, QC (Phil Bronner), 11:16; Shane Bennett, QC (Yakura, Al Graves), 12:54; David Mazurek, F'ville (Travis Jeke), 13:20; Michael Casale, QC (power play) (unassisted), 13:42; Tyler Palmer, F'ville (Kyle Thacker, Jake Hauswirth), 14:54; Bennett (power play) (Yakura, Bronner), 18:56. Penalties: Vincent Beaudry, QC (holding), 11:28; Max Cook, F'ville (interference), 11:59; Bronner, QC (slashing), 16:42; McCloy, F'ville (holding stick), 18:46.

Second period -- Scoring: Stephen Gaul, QC (Yakura), 2:12; McMartin, F'ville (Cook), 3:49; Cook, F'ville (Hauswirth, Brian Bowen), 9:23; Ben Boukal, QC (power play) (Tyler Minx, Beaudry), 17:55. Penalties: McCloy, F'ville (interference), 16:13.

Third period -- Scoring: Bowen, F'ville (power play) (McCloy), 19:30. Penalties: Jeke, F'ville (hooking), 0:17; Beaudry, QC (tripping), 7:46; Palmer, F'ville (delay of game), 7:46; Jeke, F'ville (cross checking), 8:59; Minx, QC (kneeing), 18:55; Minx, QC (roughing), 18:55; Hauswirth, F'ville (slashing), 18:55.

Shots on goal – QC 17-8-9—34; F'ville 12-16-13—41. Penalties – QC 5-10; F'ville 7-14. Power play – QC 3-5; F'ville 1-3. Saves – QC (Ryan Mulder 41 shots, 35 saves); F'ville (Nathan Perry 13 shots, 9 saves; Dillon Kelley 21 shots, 18 saves). Three stars – 1. Brandon McMartin, F'ville; 2. Max Cook, F'ville; 3. Dean Yakura, QC. Referee – Eric Krasnichuk. Linesmen -- Matt Pettigrew, Joseph Johnson. A – 2,075.

