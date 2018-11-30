Storm 4, Thunderbolts 0

Quad City;2;1;1;--;4

Evansville;0;0;0;--;0 

First period – Scoring: Tommy Tsicos, Quad City (unassisted), 1:21; Dalton Mills, Quad City (Phil Bronner, Cody Walsh), 19:26. Penalties: Brandon Lubin, Evansville (delay of game), 0:33; Cody Walsh, Quad City (high sticking), 13:16; Skyler Smutek, Quad City (high sticking), 15:26; Frank Schumacher, Evansville (holding), 18:14

Second period – Scoring: Vladimir Nikiforov, Quad City (Phil Bronner), 19:43. Penalties: Joe McKeown, Quad City (delay of game), 0:23; Nick Wright, Evansville (roughing), 8:57; Nick Wright, Evansville (roughing), 8:57; Al Graves, Quad City (roughing), 8:57; Al Graves, Quad City (roughing), 8:57; Lane King, Evansville (hooking), 9:24; Edwin Minney, Evansville (roughing), 11:22; Phil Bronner, Quad City (roughing), 11:22; Frank Schumacher, Evansville (interference), 18:51

Third period – Scoring: Hunter Stewart, Quad City (Taylor McCloy), 1:57. Penalties: Brandon Lubin, Evansville (tripping), 0:15; Rory Rawlyk, Evansville (cross checking), 1:26; Mitchell Mueller, Quad City (slashing), 17:23; Skyler Smutek, Quad City (slashing), 18:15

Shots on goal – Quad City 13-5-6—24; Evansville 14-8-19—41. Penalties – Quad City 8-16; Evansville 9-18. Power play – Quad City 4-6; Evansville 0-5. Saves – Quad City (Eric Levine 41 shots, 41 saves); Evansville (Edwin Minney 24 shots, 20 saves). Three stars – 1. Eric Levine, Quad City; 2. Tommy Tsicos, Quad City; 3. Phil Bronner, Quad City. Referee – Cameron Fleming. Linesmen – Will Glick, Brandon Uzarek. A – 1,263

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

