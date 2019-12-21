Peoria 3, Quad-City 2 (SO)
Quad-City;0;0;2;0;0;--;2
Peoria;2;0;0;0;1;--;3
First period – Scoring: Alec Hagaman, Peo (Kyle Moore, Jake Hamilton), 5:01; Cody Dion, Peo (Brandon McMartin, Ben Oskroba), 5:34. Penalties: Ryan Devine, QC, (tripping), 6:26; Taylor Price, QC, (interference), 9:26; Jake Hamilton, Peo (slashing), 11:44; Kyle Moore, Peo (roughing), 17:07.
Second period – Scoring: none. Penalties: Alec Baer, Peo (holding), 7:23.
Third period – Scoring: Michael Casale, QC (Dean Yakura, Ryan Devine), 12:52; Tucker Ross, QC (Kristaps Nimanis, Michael Casale), 15:51. Penalties: Robin Hoglund, Peo (cross checking), 4:43; Cody Dion, Peo (interference), 13:14; Taylor Pryce, QC (delay of game), 17:24.
Overtime -- Scoring: none. Penalties: none.
Shootout -- QC: Shane Bennett, no goal; Michael Casale, no goal; Stephen Gaul, no goal; Taylor Pryce, goal; Mathias Ahman, no goal. PEO: Jakob Reichert, goal; Alec Baer, no goal; Kyle Moore, no goal; Jordan Ernst, goal; Alec Hagaman, no goal.
Shots on goal – QC 5-7-9-1-0—22; Peo 8-9-7-1-1—26. Power play – QC 0-5; Peo 0-3. Saves – QC (Ryan Mulder 6 shot, 4 saves; Peter Di Salvo 19 shot, 19 saves); Peo (Eric Levine 22 shot, 20 saves). Three stars – 1. Jordan Ernst, Peo; 2. Cody Dion, Peo; 3. Tucker Ross, QC. Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesman – Chad Fuller, William Hancock II. A – 4,887.