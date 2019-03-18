If you're interested in things that go bump in the night, check out the Hauberg Civic Center at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Rock Island Paranormal will search the Hauberg mansion for signs of paranormal activity. Tickets cost $35 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

