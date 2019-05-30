Splash Landing Aquatic Center, 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf, will open Monday, May 27. The pool, which has water slides, a diving board, a toddler pool area and more, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Admission is $6, free for kids 2 and younger.
For more information, visit bettendorf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.