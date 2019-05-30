Splash Landing Aquatic Center, 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf, will open Monday, May 27. The pool, which has water slides, a diving board, a toddler pool area and more, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Admission is $6, free for kids 2 and younger.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments