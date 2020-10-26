10@10: Hawks put Purdue in rear view mirror, look ahead to Northwestern

Each player, coach and staff member received four tickets for family members.

Like Iowa, Purdue has sold cutouts of fans and 900 of them were placed in lower seating areas of the stadium in three groups. Other lower-level seats were covered with tarps.

The visitor’s locker room at Purdue is notoriously small and the university actually erected a tent outside of the small visitor’s facility to provide the visiting team with additional space.

All postgame interviews were conducted electronically and in the press box, only one out of every three seats was in use. The other chairs were removed to create social distancing in the work areas.

Crowd limitations will be in place at Kinnick Stadium for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern with nobody allowed in beyond a limited number of family members of players and coaches.

6. T.J. Hockenson enjoyed a walk-off touchdown reception and five former Hawkeyes were all over the field in another NFL match-up Sunday, part of a busy weekend for Iowa players now getting it done at the next level.

Hockenson’s game-winning catch in Detroit’s 23-22 win over Atlanta was part of a five-catch day that covered 59 yards.