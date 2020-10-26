10@10: Hawks put Purdue in rear view mirror, look ahead to Northwestern

Already back to work, Tyler Goodson is ready to move on following a season-opening setback, just part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
A solid start for newcomers on special teams, a big game for a former Hawkeye elsewhere in college football and a look at the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL are all part of your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. While disappointed with transpired in Saturday’s season-opening loss to Purdue, Iowa running back Tyler Goodson doesn’t expect the 24-20 setback to define the Hawkeyes’ season.
“We’re not going to let it stick with us,’’ Goodson said. “We’re going to go into (this) week knowing that we can win this upcoming game and the game after that.’’
But, the sophomore said the Hawkeyes must learn from the mistakes that cost them a chance for success against the Boilermakers.
“Losing a game like this goes into penalties and turnovers, and that’s the main thing we’ve got to work on, the fundamentals of the game,’’ said Goodson, who led Iowa with 136 all-purpose yards. “We’ll progress throughout the season. I know that.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz said improvement will be the focus of Iowa’s energy on the practice field this week.
From a double-digit penalty total to fumbling twice inside the Purdue 30-yard line, the Hawkeyes have some work to do following the season-opening 24-20 loss.
“How much we learn from this, how well we are able to clean up our mistakes and improve this week, that will be very important for us,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We have a chance to make a lot of improvement. We’ll see what we can get done.’’
2. With the Iowa defense keeping a constant eye on Purdue receiver David Bell after he caught nine passes for 85 yards in the first two quarters Saturday, the Boilermakers took what the Hawkeyes were giving them.
That meant putting the ball in Zander Horvath’s hands and letting him gain yards on the ground, collecting 93 of his 129 yards in the final two quarters while helping the Boilermakers’ sustain drives.
“Iowa was daring us to run the ball and for us to do it and do it effectively opened up the passing game for us and we put it in there,’’ said Brian Brohm, Purdue’s acting head coach Saturday.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell said Bell, who caught three touchdown passes including the game winner, is a special player.
“Physically, he is a mismatch for a lot of players,’’ O’Connell said. “He knows where to be and when to be there. He’s a quarterback’s dream.’’
3. Quarterback Spencer Petras’ message to his teammates following Saturday’s loss to Purdue was simple.
“All of our goals are still on the table with the exception of having an undefeated season,’’ Petras said. “We just have to go back to work and keep fighting.’’
4. Newcomers on Iowa’s special teams made a positive impact in Saturday’s opener.
Punter Tory Taylor averaged 44.2 yards on six punts. The freshman had a long of 52 and placed two of his punts inside the 20-yard line.
“For Tory having never played in a football game before, it was a pretty solid effort,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sad.
Charlie Jones was the Hawkeyes’ returns leader. A receiver by trade who transferred to Iowa from Buffalo, the 5-foot-11 junior from Deerfield, Ill., returned three punts for 37 yards and one kickoff for 22 yards.
5. The environment at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday was different.
Parking lots on the north side of the stadium were generally empty and crowd announced at 900 was limited to parents and family members of players and coaching staffs of both teams. Iowa fans spread out on one side of the facility and Purdue fans on another.
Each player, coach and staff member received four tickets for family members.
Like Iowa, Purdue has sold cutouts of fans and 900 of them were placed in lower seating areas of the stadium in three groups. Other lower-level seats were covered with tarps.
The visitor’s locker room at Purdue is notoriously small and the university actually erected a tent outside of the small visitor’s facility to provide the visiting team with additional space.
All postgame interviews were conducted electronically and in the press box, only one out of every three seats was in use. The other chairs were removed to create social distancing in the work areas.
Crowd limitations will be in place at Kinnick Stadium for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern with nobody allowed in beyond a limited number of family members of players and coaches.
6. T.J. Hockenson enjoyed a walk-off touchdown reception and five former Hawkeyes were all over the field in another NFL match-up Sunday, part of a busy weekend for Iowa players now getting it done at the next level.
Hockenson’s game-winning catch in Detroit’s 23-22 win over Atlanta was part of a five-catch day that covered 59 yards.
Anthony Hitchens finished with four tackles, including one-half tackle for a loss and Ben Niemann had a pair of stops for Kansas City in its 43-16 win over Denver. On the other side of the field, Noah Fant caught three passes for 38 yards and Josey Jewell and Michael Ojemudia each recorded two tackles for the Broncos.
Elsewhere on offense, George Kittle caught five balls for 55 yards for San Francisco in its 33-6 win over New England.
Defensively, Josh Jackson had four tackles and one tackle for a loss for Green Bay in a win over Houston, Amani Hooker had four tackles for Tennessee in its loss to Pittsburgh, Anthony Nelson had three tackles for Tampa Bay in a win over Oakland.
In Buffalo’s win over the Jets, A.J. Epenesa recorded three tackles, one-half sack and one tackle for a loss and Micah Hyde finished with two tackles while Mike Daniels had one tackle for Cincinnati in its loss to Cleveland.
7. In his review of Saturday’s opener with the university website on Sunday, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he saw numerous positives on both sides of the ball against Purdue and plenty of room to grow.
Ferentz said during his weekly interview that the Hawkeyes expect to regain the services of linebacker Seth Benson and offensive lineman Jack Plumb this week. Both were unable to travel last week because of injuries.
“They should be able to rejoin the team and get a good week of work in,’’ Ferentz told hawkeyesports.com. “It will be good, especially at linebacker, we’re a little depleted now. Seth helps on special teams, too, and Jack gives us better depth in the offensive line.’’
8. Former Hawkeye linebacker Dillon Doyle came up big for Baylor on Saturday.
Doyle recorded 11 tackles for the Bears in a 27-16 loss at Texas, highlighting the work of former Iowa players elsewhere in college football.
Elsewhere, Peyton Mansell completed 15-of-26 passes for 224 yards and carried eight times for gains of nine yards for Abilene Christian in a 35-32 overtime loss to Stephen F. Austin in a game played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Former Hawkeye Josh Turner had eight tackles for Florida International in a 19-10 loss to Jacksonville State and Romeo McKnight totaled four tackles, including one-half of a sack for Charlotte in a 38-28 win over UTEP.
9. Iowa was limited to 74 players on its travel roster last weekend under current Big Ten policy.
The Hawkeyes will be able to dress as many players as they want this week because they are playing at home.
Purdue opted to dress fewer players than it normally would to create additional social distancing capabilities on the sidelines. Players who weren’t in uniform were allowed to watch the game from the grandstand.
10. Expect decent weather for the Hawkeye home opener on Saturday.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City on game day calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 57 degrees.
