10 years later, Dennis will run into former adversary

Dennis has made a major commitment to making it as a cruiserweight since reviving his career in 2019. He had gone three years without fighting and his first fight following the comeback resulted in his third consecutive loss, but he bounced back to score convincing wins in two bouts last year.

“In cruiserweight, I’m at the top of the weight class,’’ he said. “I’m the big guy now instead of the little guy. When I fought heavyweight, everybody was 250 or 270 and I was 213.’’

At age 33, he figures he has perhaps only three or four years to do something big in boxing.

“I’m looking for bigger fights at cruiserweight,’’ he said. “I get tons of calls from people looking for heavyweights. I just got an offer from a guy in Canada. I’ve got about three or four offers at heavyweight but I’m going to stick with cruiserweight.’’

He said he feels ready to handle Houston, who has not stepped into the ring since September 2017 and who did not need to go beyond the middle of the second round in any of his three pro victories.

“I’m just cutting weight now,’’ Dennis said. “The conditioning is there, the strength is there … I’m just coasting now. I’m in cruise control.’’