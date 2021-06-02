10 years later, Dennis will run into former adversary

The combatants in one of the two main events of the fight card scheduled for Saturday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds are well acquainted.
Bettendorf’s Junior Hernandez and Davenport’s Stephen Edwards have been hurling haymakers at one another on social media for months now.
The two boxers in the other main event will need to be introduced. But they’ve actually met once before in the ring.
Davenport’s Donovan Dennis will take on Brian Houston of Omaha in a battle for the Mid-American cruiserweight title as part of Extreme Maximus Fightfest, a 15-fight card that begins at 6:30 p.m.
Dennis had to be reminded that he knocked out Houston as an amateur in the semifinals of the national Golden Gloves way back in 2011.
“It’s actually funny because they said ‘You fought him,’’’ Dennis said while taking a break in a workout last week at the Pena Boxing Club. “So I went and looked him up and said ‘Oh yeah.’’’
Dennis, who is 14-4 in his pro career, said he doesn’t really know much about what Houston (3-0-1) is like as a boxer now.
“I just know his name,’’ he said. “That’s about it.
“We fought at heavyweight back then but now we’re going down to cruiserweight (200 pounds or less). It’s a totally different animal.’’
Dennis has made a major commitment to making it as a cruiserweight since reviving his career in 2019. He had gone three years without fighting and his first fight following the comeback resulted in his third consecutive loss, but he bounced back to score convincing wins in two bouts last year.
“In cruiserweight, I’m at the top of the weight class,’’ he said. “I’m the big guy now instead of the little guy. When I fought heavyweight, everybody was 250 or 270 and I was 213.’’
At age 33, he figures he has perhaps only three or four years to do something big in boxing.
“I’m looking for bigger fights at cruiserweight,’’ he said. “I get tons of calls from people looking for heavyweights. I just got an offer from a guy in Canada. I’ve got about three or four offers at heavyweight but I’m going to stick with cruiserweight.’’
He said he feels ready to handle Houston, who has not stepped into the ring since September 2017 and who did not need to go beyond the middle of the second round in any of his three pro victories.
“I’m just cutting weight now,’’ Dennis said. “The conditioning is there, the strength is there … I’m just coasting now. I’m in cruise control.’’
The other main event on the card matches Davenport’s Edwards (15-1-1) against Bettendorf’s Hernandez, who is only 2-0 as a boxer but who compiled a 20-11 record in an extensive mixed martial arts career.
The past few months have included bitter verbal warfare between the two. Edwards, whose nickname is “Stunning Stephen,’’ has taken shots at Hernandez, who has countered by calling his opponent “Hugging Stephen’’ in reference to his groping, defensive style.
During a recent appearance together on the Dwyer and Michaels show on 97X radio, Edwards said: “I’ve fought a lot of guys better than this guy. It’s going to be one of my easiest opponents ever. I’m not really worried about him.
“He doesn’t deserve to be in the ring with me …’’ he continued. “I’m 15-1 and there’s no reason I should even fight this guy but he ran his mouth enough for me to accept the fight.’’
Hernandez responded: “Let’s be honest here. The last guy you fought was 4-12. The one before that was 2-24 and the one before that was 1-18 so you’re fighting guys with lopsided losing records.’’
The barbs continued to fly back and forth from there.
“On June 5, there will be no more running, no more hiding,’’ Edwards said.
“No more hugging either, Stevie,’’ Hernandez said.