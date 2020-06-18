20 years after horrifying mishap, Lenth returns to winner's circle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After everything that happened to Doug Lenth a couple of decades ago, he is the last guy you would expect to see behind the wheel of a race car right now.

Then, when you consider the other things he has been dealing with the past few years, you really wonder why he would want to do this.

But he’s doing it.

After nearly losing his arm — and his life — in a freakish mishap 20 years ago and after battling Stage 3 prostate cancer for nearly three years, the 49-year-old Colona, Ill., resident went out and won the IMCA Modified feature race on Sunday night at the Bullring at Rock Island County Fairgrounds.

In only his third race of the spring and his first at East Moline, Lenth found himself out in front of everyone else with a few laps to go and managed to fight off Brandon Durbin and Eric Barnes to claim the most satisfying victory of his career.

“I’ve won probably 50 features or better in my life …’’ said Lenth, who was a regular winner at local tracks in the 1990s. “But I tell you, this one is right up there at the top.