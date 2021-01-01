2020 sports review: A look back at a year most would like to forget

In his introductory press conference, Bielema vowed to have more homegrown talent on his roster.

"We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing orange and blue and playing at Memorial Stadium," said Bielema, who was born at Illini Hospital in East Moline.

Dec. 19: The Iowa State University football team played in its first Big 12 Conference championship game.

After going through the regular season with two losses, just one in conference play, the Cyclones played perennial power Oklahoma for the title.

Iowa State dropped a 27-21 contest but was awarded with the program's first New Year's Six bowl -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., and the Fiesta Bowl.

"We certainly understand the prestige and history of the Fiesta Bowl," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "To play an opponent like Oregon and what coach (Mario) Cristobal has continued to do there and the success of the program, I can tell you our kids will be truly honored to play in this game."