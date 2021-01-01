2020 sports review: A look back at a year most would like to forget

When the clock struck midnight on Friday, we could officially look back on the year just ended in 2020 hindsight.
But was it a year we wanted to reflect upon or just try to forget all together the way the last nine months played out, or in some cases in the sports world, did not play out?
There were both memorable moments in the local sports scene that went into the history books and moments that most would just like to forget.
Of course, the sports world had to start spinning in a direction no one could have expected on a Friday the 13th. In March, skid marks — and not from victory celebrations — were laid down with games canceled and leagues put on hold before eventually going into hiatus as the COVID-19 pandemic burst onto the sports scene creating havoc that still reigns.
Locally, the pandemic had incredible impacts.
All of our major sporting events were canceled. The Quad Cities River Bandits, Quad City Storm and Quad City Steamwheelers lost their entire seasons. What was supposed to be the 50th celebration of professional golf in our community was also hooked off the calendar. The Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race and the Quad-Cities Marathon also were halted, although virtual events replaced them.
On the prep scene, the winter basketball season finished in the state of Iowa — altered by the pandemic that was just being recognized. On the Illinois side, the boys and girls state basketball tournament series were called off before reaching Final Four destinations.
Illinois sports have been all but canceled since March with only limited action available in what have been deemed low-contact sports.
Among the highlights in those include the Sherrard High School boys golf team winning its first sectional championship, doing that at the last stop of the tournament trail with state tournaments not being scheduled, and the Moline girls swimming team claiming its first sectional title since 2005.
On the Iowa side, Pleasant Valley rode the trio of Jack Dumas, Jack Roemer and Nathan Tillman to a runner-up finish at the Class 4A state golf tournament.
College basketball was also scrapped on all levels, ending conference tournaments just as they were getting started and canceling March Madness and the annual exercise in futility of filling out those 64-team brackets. The Missouri Valley Conference women's tournament in Moline was among those axed.
From there, things just became stranger as all major sporting events were on hold, only to have a few return in an altered state and most everything played without fans, or with limited crowds, in the stands.
And only in 2020 could the area be blasted by a weather phenomenon called a derecho. The August damage across the entire state was massive and it took down the St. Ambrose Dome indoor bubble. The framework of the structure still stands exposed to this day, a reminder of how the year took its toll on just about everything.
We look back at the year that was in the Quad-Cities and slam the door shut on a 2020 that was — hopefully — like no other we will experience again.
Here are some of the notable happenings in the Quad-Cities sports world from the year of the pandemic:
Feb. 15: Bettendorf's Charlie Bunn became the second most accomplished swimmer in program history, winning four Iowa state championships for the second straight year and closing his career with nine titles, one behind Ian Renner-Arjes (1996-99) for the most in school and Quad-Cities history.
Bunn repeated as state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He also anchored the Bulldogs to titles in the 200 and 400 freestyles relays for a second straight February.
He left with automatic All-American status in all four of his events, broke the state meet record in the 50 free (20.18 seconds) and guided the Bulldogs to a state record in the 400 free relay in 3 minutes, 2.38 seconds.
Feb. 22: The Quad-Cities had five wrestlers reach the top of the podium at their respective state tournaments.
In Iowa, Bettendorf heavyweight Griffin Liddle, a Hawkeye football recruit, punctuated an unbeaten season with his first state championship. West Liberty's Will Esmoil finished off a 42-0 campaign with a Class 2A title at 152 pounds.
In Illinois, the Rockridge duo of Dallas Krueger and Nolan Throne capped off undefeated seasons with Class 1A titles at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively. Krueger was 47-0 and Throne posted a 50-0 mark. Riverdale's Bryan Caves collected gold in 1A at 220 pounds to finish off a 48-1 season.
March 3: In a span of less than an hour, two Quad-Cities metro boys' basketball teams made buzzer-beating, last-second shots to qualify for the state tournament.
With six-tenths of a second remaining and trailing by two, North Scott's Trent Allard launched a three-quarter court baseball pass on the run.
Ty Anderson caught it, turned and buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Class 4A second-ranked North Scott to an improbable 41-40 win over third-ranked Waterloo West in a substate final at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Over in Clinton, with nine-tenths of a second remaining, Jayden Houston came around on a curl and took an inbounds pass from underneath the basket by Quincy Wiseman and knocked down a shot to help Davenport North stun Dubuque Senior 50-48 and advance to state for the first time since 2003.
March 7: The North Scott girls basketball program dominated all season en route to its third state title in the last four years. The Lancers went 26-0 and had just four games decided by less than 10 points, winning their games by an average of 22 points.
It's rare to go into a state tournament expecting a team to win a state title, and the Lancers didn't falter, beating Lewis Central 49-35 to win the championship.
"They're all special, but this group, to be perfect, crazy," North Scott coach TJ Case said. "I don't think it's better than any of the other ones, they're all special, but this group is going to be on a little bit higher pedestal than the other ones for the simple fact they never lost a game."
Post Grace Boffeli, now playing at the University of Northern Iowa, was named captain of the all-tournament team. She finished her career with 1,632 points and 975 rebounds.
May 5: A fantastic 21-year run as head coach of the Augustana College men's basketball program ended when in a hastily called press conference, Grey Giovanine announced his retirement.
It came just 14 months after surgery for prostate cancer and followed an 18-8 season.
Giovanine amassed a 433-150 record with the Vikings that included 11 20-win seasons, 10 CCIW regular-season titles and six conference tournament titles. Augie made 10 NCAA Division III tournament appearances and finished second in the country twice.
“After much reflection, prayerful consideration and a discussion with family, I have decided that it is time for me to conclude my coaching tenure at Augustana,” said the 60-year-old Giovanine at mid-court of the home venue that served as the backdrop for many memorable games and accomplishments. “The decision comes with the heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all the people associated with Augustana and our program during my 21 years of service to this very special place.”
May 28: After careful consideration and in conjunction with the PGA Tour and title sponsor Deere & Co., the 2020 John Deere Classic endured a disqualification, of sorts.
The PGA Tour scrambled to alter its season schedule and cancel tournaments because of the pandemic and reschedule others. It started with the Players Championship being canceled during the second round.
With the state of Illinois in a lockdown, tournament officials knew that the 50th celebration of QC golf wouldn't be conducted in the grand fashion it deserved without fans.
“Like other events in town, it's not what we wanted to do, it's certainly a disappointment,” said JDC tournament director Clair Peterson of the annual July event being called off. “But we feel as if it's the right decision and view 2020 as an anomaly year that we will all survive.
“We're focused on 2021 with great enthusiasm as far as the athletic event side of our business.”
Even without the tournament being held, the Birdies For Charity program continued and had another banner year. The PGA Tour event raised $12,218,813 for 465 local and regional non-profits who helped raise money.
June 11: For the second straight summer, the Quad-Cities had a player taken in the Major League Baseball draft.
Davenport Central's Ian Bedell, who starred at Missouri, was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth round and 122nd overall pick of the 2020 shortened five-round baseball draft
The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher signed with the Cardinals.
"I couldn't be more excited," Bedell said. "It's a dream come true. One in 30 chance."
Bedell is the 11th Missouri pitcher to be selected in the first five rounds of the draft since 2006, a group that in 2019 included Central DeWitt pitcher T.J. Sikkema as a supplemental first-round choice of the New York Yankees.
June 24: Giovanine's retirement left a big void in the Augustana men's basketball program that was filled by a familiar face.
Steve Schafer, a 2001 Augie grad who was a student-assistant for Giovanine when injuries cut short his playing career, was named the 16th known coach in program history.
This is Schafer's fifth coaching stop of his career and the Batavia, Ill., prep said it was an incredible opportunity to come “home,” as he said.
Schafer knows the program carries high expectations. He obviously knows the history of the program as he rattled off Giovanine's recent accomplishments and those of the program that date back over 100 years.
It can be a daunting situation to walk into and Schafer understands that.
“It's definitely big shoes to fill,” he said. “If anybody knows me and knows some of the jobs I've had here in the past, I fear nothing. Failure is not an option and we're going to keep driving this thing forward."
July 18: Davenport's Michael Nunn returned to the ring for his first fight in 18½ years at the age of 57 after spending the better part of two decades in prison.
In what was dubbed Clash of Legends, Nunn came away with a split decision in the kick-boxing battle between he and 52-year-old Pat Miletich contested in front of a crowd estimated at more than 3,500 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
“Think about it: Who gets the opportunity to get in the ring with Michael Nunn?’’ Miletich said. “And he got in the ring with a UFC Hall of Famer. It was an honor for me. It was an honor for him.
“We had a blast. The camaraderie is there, right? The warrior camaraderie is there. We respect each other greatly. I love the guy. He’s a class act.’’
July 29: The Quad-Cities metro and area had a record five softball teams playing in the semifinals of the Iowa state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
Muscatine (Class 5A), North Scott (4A), Davenport Assumption (3A) and Northeast and Louisa-Muscatine (each 2A) each won their quarterfinal game at state and all competed for a spot in the state final.
Assumption and Louisa-Muscatine each finished third place while the other schools took fourth in their respective class.
Aug. 21: Four athletic programs at the University of Iowa — including three with histories of nearly a century or more — are being eliminated as the athletic department works to cope with $100 million in lost revenue created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa officials announced that its men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming & diving and men’s tennis programs will be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year.
The cuts are among several director of athletics Gary Barta indicated would have to be made as Iowa’s self-supporting athletics department deals with a projected $60-75 million budget shortfall during the current fiscal year following the Big Ten Conference’s decision to scrap plans for a fall sports season because of the coronavirus crisis.
However, in December, a federal judge said she would grant an injunction to stop the university from dropping women's swimming for the 2021-2022 school year.
A lawsuit said the university is exacerbating the situation by dropping women’s swimming and diving teams when it already offers fewer opportunities for women than men.
The judge called it “a very difficult case” but said the balance of harms and the public interest weigh in favor of granting the injunction.
Sept. 30: The golf landscape in the Quad-Cities region changed in a big way when golfers enjoyed their final rounds at Hawthorn Ridge Golf Course in Aledo on a sunny, blustery day.
Owners Gary and Judy Baker sold the property and the future did not include a golf course, but made sure that it will not return to its original farmland roots.
The vision of Mitchell Warwick to enhance life in Mercer County served the community well since the mid 1970s with a course that was one of the stronger tracks in the area. It drew golfers from across the two-state region for years as it gained national prominence.
Nov. 6: It was an historic night for football in the Quad-Cities, with a record three Iowa teams advancing to the semifinal round.
Pleasant Valley earned its trip to the Final Four in nearly 25 years with a win over Iowa City West in 4A.
North Scott rallied to outlast West Delaware 24-21 to collect the program's first trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Camanche beat West Liberty for the second time in the season to reach its first semifinal in program history.
Nov. 19: For the first time in 13 years, the Quad-Cities had a metro football program claim a state championship.
Despite COVID-19 shutting down its season for a period of time in September and outlasting three consecutive higher-ranked opponents in the final minutes, North Scott conquered it all to capture the Iowa Class 3A state title.
North Scott beat second-ranked Harlan 30-6 in the championship game to win the program's first title.
"This is the perfect ending to the story," quarterback Carter Markham said. "With everything we went through this year, we got it done.
"These guys played their hearts out. They're my brothers forever."
Members of the North Scott community couldn't attend the finale in the UNI-Dome because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Lancers (9-1) recorded seven interceptions and outscored the Cyclones 24-0 in the second half.
Connor Corson set a 3A championship game record with four interceptions, and Oliver Hughes scored 17 consecutive points, including a 61-yard interception return, to bust the game open.
Dec. 9: It was announced the Kansas City Royals would become the new long-term major-league parent of the River Bandits beginning in 2021.
As Major League Baseball restructures its minor-league set up and focuses on a more regional approach to player development operations, Quad Cities owner Dave Heller welcomes the chance to affiliate with Kansas City.
“The Royals were my first, second and third choice and I didn’t have a fourth one,’’ Heller said. “They wanted to come to the Quad-Cities and we want them to be here. We’re excited about being able to establish a long-term relationship with a great organization.’’
The Royals will be the seventh major-league organization to be affiliated with the Midwest League franchise in the Quad-Cities since the league's inception in 1960. In the years since, the team has played as a farm club of the Braves, Angels, Cubs, Astros, Twins and Cardinals.
The River Bandits had been affiliated with the Houston Astros since 2013, finishing with winning records in six of the last seven seasons and winning Midwest League championships in 2013 and 2017 as an Astros affiliate.
The Clinton LumberKings, the Midwest League's oldest franchise, didn't make the list of 120 minor-league clubs that will continue to play baseball under a reorganized major-league development system.
Dec. 13: Lovie Smith was fired after five seasons as the University of Illinois football coach, producing only 17 wins and four losing seasons in that period.
Less than a week after Smith's dismissal, Illinois officials replaced him with former Prophetstown prep and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema.
In his introductory press conference, Bielema vowed to have more homegrown talent on his roster.
"We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing orange and blue and playing at Memorial Stadium," said Bielema, who was born at Illini Hospital in East Moline.
Dec. 19: The Iowa State University football team played in its first Big 12 Conference championship game.
After going through the regular season with two losses, just one in conference play, the Cyclones played perennial power Oklahoma for the title.
Iowa State dropped a 27-21 contest but was awarded with the program's first New Year's Six bowl -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., and the Fiesta Bowl.
"We certainly understand the prestige and history of the Fiesta Bowl," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "To play an opponent like Oregon and what coach (Mario) Cristobal has continued to do there and the success of the program, I can tell you our kids will be truly honored to play in this game."
Dec. 27: The University of Iowa football team had played eight straight weeks of the season with only minor COVID-19 related setbacks. Then, because of issues in the Michigan program, the Hawkeyes' championship week game against the Wolverines was canceled.
Then, head coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19.
The tumultuous season that appeared wouldn't happen in August came to a crashing halt when Iowa's TransPerfect Music City Bowl match-up with Missouri in Nashville, Ten., was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers' program.
A 6-2 season that started with two tough losses to Purdue and Big Ten Conference West Division champion Northwestern ended with a pair of disappointing cancellations.