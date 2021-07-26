2021 Bass Federation Junior World Championship comes to the QC

Walleye fishermen might remember the Federation National Championship for walleye was here just last October. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not publicized much, but it shows how fortunate Quad-Citians are to have such quality fisheries on the Mississippi River.

In-Fisherman Swap Meet returns

It was recently announced that the 23rd annual Quad Cities In-Fisherman Swap Meet will resume at the QCCA Expo Center on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 4, after being postponed. While this has traditionally been a spring event, the sponsors, Quad Cities In-Fisherman Club, have been under plenty of public pressure to bring the event back sooner than later.

This annual event is a great opportunity to buy, sell or trade new or used hunting, fishing and camping equipment. There will be no firearm or ammo sales allowed at this event.

Admission is free to the public and vendors. The doors open at 7 a.m. for vendors and 8 a.m. for buyers. The event usually runs until noon, but supplies of your favorite baits, tackle or other gear have been known to sell out quickly.

For more information about the event or getting a vendor table, call 309-793-4820.

River Action conducting riverfront tours