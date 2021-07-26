2021 Bass Federation Junior World Championship comes to the QC

The Quad-Cities will welcome The Bass Federation Inc. (TBF) and their 2021 TBF Junior World Championship (JWC) & Leadership Conference this week, with three days of competition starting Wednesday.
The 2021 JWC includes a two-person team format, launching from Shuler’s Shady Grove Park, 1128 1st Ave. in Rapids City, Ill. About 40 teams will take off at first safe light (around 6 a.m.) with the afternoon weigh-ins at approximately 3 p.m.
The field reduces to the top 10 teams on Friday with the championship awarded during Friday’s afternoon weigh-in. Weigh-ins are open to the public
“The Quad-Cities is the perfect fit for these events,” TBF President and CEO Robert Cartlidge said. “The Quad-Cities are centrally located in the U.S. for our travelers from every state and there are lots of things in the area for the families to see and do. There should be plenty of fish to be caught by these young championship anglers because, with input from the DNR, we have chosen pools on the Mississippi River that are doing well. We are excited as it should be a fun event.”
The annual TBF State Leadership Conference, which will run Wednesday through Friday as well, invites 49 TBF-affiliated state federations to send state official(s) to attend meetings on fishing, youth and conservation items, strategic planning, educational sessions, how to operate their local & state events safely, as well as annual elections of TBF national directors.
Walleye fishermen might remember the Federation National Championship for walleye was here just last October. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not publicized much, but it shows how fortunate Quad-Citians are to have such quality fisheries on the Mississippi River.
In-Fisherman Swap Meet returns
It was recently announced that the 23rd annual Quad Cities In-Fisherman Swap Meet will resume at the QCCA Expo Center on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 4, after being postponed. While this has traditionally been a spring event, the sponsors, Quad Cities In-Fisherman Club, have been under plenty of public pressure to bring the event back sooner than later.
This annual event is a great opportunity to buy, sell or trade new or used hunting, fishing and camping equipment. There will be no firearm or ammo sales allowed at this event.
Admission is free to the public and vendors. The doors open at 7 a.m. for vendors and 8 a.m. for buyers. The event usually runs until noon, but supplies of your favorite baits, tackle or other gear have been known to sell out quickly.
For more information about the event or getting a vendor table, call 309-793-4820.
River Action conducting riverfront tours
River Action will be conducting their 22nd annual tour on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3, this year. This event allows senior citizens to join the fun of guided golf cart tours on riverfront trails on both sides of the Mississippi.
It is a fun way to gain some knowledge on the past, present and future of the Quad-Cities and the Mississippi River. Tours fill up fast, and carts are limited!
The fee is $25 per cart, per tour, and two people are allowed per cart. The event is held rain or shine, with Illinois tours on Thursday and Iowa tours on Friday.
There are a variety of sites and times for these tours, so it is best to contact River Action at 563-322-2969, check their website (riveraction.org) for details or email them at riveraction@riveraction.org for a flyer on the details needed to attend.