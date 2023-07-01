For a lot of people, golf and cool beverages go hand-in-hand.

That is not only the case for those playing but those spectating.

And for those planning on watching golf next week when the John Deere Classic is being contested, there will be plenty of options to get your fill of both food and beverages.

That goes for the time while the 156 golfers are putting on their show at TPC Deere Run and also when the fans are being entertained after the golf during the weekend Concerts on the Course shows featuring Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

The two Grammy Award-winning artists will be conducting concerts near the 18th hole after play on Saturday and Sunday and JDC officials are making sure that fans sticking around for the 90-minute shows will have plenty of hydration options.

According to Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director, The Oasis – the large concession tent behind the TPC Deere Run clubhouse – will remain open during the concerts.

He said that the beer and drink stations near the No. 1 tee putting green will also remain open for business.

“We’re building another decent-sized beverage stand below The Oasis on the back side of the clubhouse,” said Lehman. “If people want to drink, they go straight there. … We’re also building a beverage station near the bleachers on 18.”

He said the hope is to also have a roaming beverage cart traversing the cart path on No. 18 as long as it can safely work its way through the crowd.

He said that the hospitality venues around the 18th green will remain open throughout the concerts despite them not having great sightlines to the stage that is located at the north end of the hospitality build on the east side of the 18th hole.

Cocktails on the course: Another way for fans to enjoy a custom experience while watching the golf tournament is offered during Saturday’s round.

Tournament officials are once again offering what they call “Cocktails on the Course.”

According to Ashley Hansen, assistant tournament director, that option for taking in the golf and the best of food and beverage options is available.

Hansen said that fans can buy a ticket to the air-conditioned 17th-hole chalet and get plenty of benefits along with that.

“You get premium food and drinks for the day, you get golf viewing, a custom Yeti beverage container with a custom John Deere Classic logo on it,” she said. “With it being on Saturday, you have access to the Darius Rucker concert as well. … It’s a fun option.”

Cost of that viewing option is $225 (plus ticketing fees). Those tickets, of which there are about 100 available, can be purchased online at the JDC website.

A hopping good time: JDC officials also offer what they call the Hopper Pass. That allows patrons an opportunity to enjoy a number of different hospitality builds throughout the course.

The ticket ($90 on Thursday and Friday; $110 on Saturday and Sunday) allows fans to watch golf action from the open-air hospitality venues on the 15th and 18th greens. A cash bar is at each venue and snacks are available for purchase at both locations.

The $175 Hopper Plus option also includes entry into the 18th tee venue and includes food and all-inclusive beverages and free VIP parking.