The John Deere Classic has a way of making its mark on the PGA Tour.

Deere & Co. is the second-longest sponsor of a Tour event and through the Birdies for Charity program, the small-market tournament is one of the top charitable organizations on the national golf circuit.

“It is remarkable; the Quad-City community really rallies around their favorite charitable cause each and every year,” said JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman.

Last year, the grass-roots initiative raised a record $13,908,668 which works out to $37.09 for each of the Quad-Cities’ 375,000 residents. That made the John Deere Classic No. 1 in per capita contributions on the PGA Tour, a distinction the tournament has held for over a decade.

That $13.9 million total also makes for a big target for the Birdies' 30th anniversary year this summer.

Dr. Sue Rector, JDC volunteer chair, is hoping the tournament can reach another milestone with yet another record haul for the tournament that ranks among the top three on Tour in total charitable contributions.

“$14 million is my goal,” she said. “I really want to try to achieve that and raise as much as we can in the Bonus Fund to try to increase the match. The charities are promised 5% and anytime we can deliver more than that, we are looking to do that.”

In the first 29 years, over $159 million has been raised; $157 million of that since John Deere became title sponsor and began underwriting the program.

This year, nearly 500 charities have become involved in the program that has them solicit pledges on their own behalf. People can either pledge a certain amount per birdie (a one-cent minimum) or pledge a specific amount.

“They’re invested,” said Lehman, “soliciting their own pledges.”

Last year, there were 2,041 birdies carded by the professionals between Wednesday’s pro-am and Sunday’s final round. That equated to a $20.41 donation for those pledging a penny a birdie.

Because John Deere underwrites the administrative costs of the Birdies program, 100% of each Birdies pledge collected goes to the core mission of the designated charities rather than to administrative, operational or fundraising activities.

Those non-profits also benefit from the Bonus Fund which consists of tournament revenues, direct donations, the John Deere Foundation matching grant, and proceeds from special events conducted throughout the year.

There are now roughly 20 tournaments on Tour that have licensed the naming rights and logo from the JDC to implement the program at those events.

Pledges for this year’s Birdies for Charity program are accepted through second-round play on Friday. Pledge booths are set up around the Deere Run property.

Another aspect of the program allows fans to guess the number of birdies each year in hopes of winning a two-year lease for a Lexus RX350. That contest has closed for this year, but will be back for the 2024 tournament.