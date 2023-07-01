No matter what the weather may be next week for the John Deere Classic, there will be at least one ray of sunshine reflecting on the TPC Deere Run property in Silvis.

And that will come from John Deere Classic volunteer chair Dr. Sue Rector, DDS.

“It seems like she always has a smile on her face,” said Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director.

An energetic bundle, Rector has her sights set on an exciting week for the annual PGA Tour event as she hopes to make it a memorable event for all involved.

That started last Monday when she addressed the volunteers who showed up for their annual pre-tournament gathering at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Her message, she said, was simple.

“There was so much positivity and energy in that room this year,” she said. “Normally, I would think I would be nervous speaking in front of a thousand people, but I wasn’t nervous at all.

“I tried to transfer as much energy to them there that night and I’m trying to get on the course and do so again next week.”

That shouldn’t be a problem for the Quad-City native who has already left a big imprint on the golf event. That started last year when, as chairman-elect, she helped then-volunteer chair Pat Eikenberry deck out board members in new attire. The custom design she helped create for the dresses the women now wear is unmistakable.

Rector’s fashion sense has carried over to this year’s tournament, too.

Volunteers will no longer be sporting green shirts thanks to the call from the local oral and maxillofacial surgeon. This year, they will be wearing gray golf polos.

Rector said that was just one of a number of suggestions the tournament received from volunteers after past events.

“Every year we poll volunteers and ask for their honest opinions and I tried to read all of them,” said Rector. “… They said they were tired of green shirts so I lobbied the brand people at John Deere and said ‘please, pretty please, can we do gray?’”

Lehman thinks it was a brilliant move to go away from the traditional green shirts on volunteers.

“She embraced thinking outside the box,” he said. “The gray showcases the Deere brand really well.”

Tapping into her medical background a bit, Rector said that another change she is implementing on the course is to bring healthier food options to not only the volunteers but to the fans. She said that healthier snacks will be in the volunteer tent. She said those will also be found in The Oasis – the large food tent behind the Deere Run clubhouse.

“A lot of people are trying to be health conscious and trying to make good choices with what they eat,” she said. “The volunteers are out here on long shifts and the patrons come and are here all day. It’s good to give them a healthy choice once in a while.”

Along with her fashion sense, Lehman said he also admires Rector’s work ethic. That was one thing he noticed back in 2021 when Rector was assigned to the operations committee as she ascended up the board ranks to her chairmanship.

“She is just the type of person to roll up her sleeves and get the job done,” said Lehman. “… I got very close to her during tourney ops and saw that she was somebody willing to jump in and help out wherever needed.”

The year after COVID-19, the tourney was running with limited vendors and that meant the volunteers and staff had to pick up duties usually covered by hired businesses.

Lehman recalls the two of them in golf carts moving tables around the course – usually in the rain.

“It was so much fun,” said Lehman, “and she couldn’t have been more humble and willing.”

Rector admitted getting a different perspective of the golf tournament that year was beneficial. And even fun despite the horrid weather.

“It was a refreshing change for me from my day-to-day job,” she said. “That was not a job at all; it was fantastic. I was completely out of my wheelhouse. I have zero ability to do anything mechanical other than my job.

“… I got to dig in and it was a refreshing experience. It was completely out of my norm and that was great.”

Now in the top seat for that part of the tournament, she can still help out wherever needed but is hoping that is done this year during a dry tournament without rain. Even this week, she was donning her “grunt wear” and helping out where needed to get the course ready for fans and players alike.

While the memories have been plentiful already, Rector admitted to looking forward to making even more of them during the 2023 event – even if she is wary of playing in the pro-am as an admitted “terrible” golfer.

“The best memories are from coming out here and seeing how great of an event this is for the Quad-Cities,” said Rector, who was invited onto the board by former chair Laura “Divot” Ekezian. “The volunteerism is just amazing and I really love that.

“I can think of weather conditions causing problems and having to mulch in the middle of the night when we get the call at 3 a.m.; those are always fun. At the time, it didn’t seem so great, but now I think back and those are some of the most fond memories of connecting with people and just pitching in and getting the job done.”

And when the good doctor pitches in, you can bet she will do it with a smile on her face and a self-deprecating approach that leaves a ray of sunshine behind.