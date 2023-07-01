Fans attending next week’s John Deere Classic will have to pay particular attention to how they get to the TPC Deere Run property to catch the action.

However, fans will not have to pay for that parking, which is now included in the price of a ticket.

All patrons will still have to take a shuttle from a parking lot to the Deere Run property.

However, the key will be making sure you are at the correct parking lot as tickets have been assigned to certain lots that are being used.

“This year, we could be in a situation where our parking lots could be full,” said Ashley Hansen, JDC assistant tournament director. “We want to make sure that people aren’t going to a lot that is already full; if they do, our equations will get thrown off.”

Parking is planned for two locations – Black Hawk College (6600 34th Ave, Moline; 70th St. entrance) and The Bend Expo Center (922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline).

Hospitality/VIP guests are still parking at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds (Archer Dr. and Avenue of the Cities) in East Moline.

All lots and shuttles will remain operational from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The extended times will ensure that all fans remaining on Deere Run property for the Concerts on the Course events – Darius Rucker on Saturday and Blake Shelton on Sunday – are catered to.

“The buses will roll until everybody is off the course,” said Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director.