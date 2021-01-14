23 years later, Nunn becomes a 3-time world champ

WBC president Jose Sulaiman also felt Nunn had won. So did almost everyone who viewed it objectively.

"It was a good fight. It was a close, competitive fight but did I lose the fight? No, I didn’t lose it," Nunn said.

"Jose Sulaiman told me ‘When you come home, I’m going to get you an honorary championship belt because you didn’t lose the fight.’ If the right people had been in place, they would have called it right, but we were over there in Germany."

As the years passed, nothing happened. Nunn went to prison on drug charges in 2003 and Sulaiman died in 2014.

Mauricio Sulaiman, Jose’s son, is now the WBC’s president, and he finally followed through on his father’s promise.

Nunn received the belt this week in an apparent acknowledgement that an error was made.

Nunn had two world championship reigns earlier in his career, in the 1980s and 1990s. He was the IBF middleweight champion from 1988-1991, losing that belt in a stunning loss to James Toney at John O’Donnell Stadium in Davenport in May 1991.

Within a year or so after that, he won the WBA super middleweight title and held that belt for about two years before losing to Steve Little.