23 years later, Nunn becomes a 3-time world champ

Bizarre things happen in the world of professional boxing. You knew that, right?
But this is one of the weirdest turn of events we’ve heard about: Davenport’s Michael Nunn became a three-time world champion this week.
Nunn, who was released from federal prison in 2019, was presented with an honorary championship belt by the World Boxing Council proclaiming him that organization’s world light heavyweight champion for 1998.
It fulfills a lifelong goal for Nunn, who always wanted to be a champion in three different divisions.
It’s just really bizarre that it took nearly 23 years to come about. It's just really bizarre that it happened at all.
Nunn fought for the WBC light heavyweight world title on March 21, 1998, but lost a controversial split decision to Germany’s Graciano Rocchigiani at Max Schmeling Hall in Berlin.
Nunn felt he won the fight. He said at the time that he thought he landed three times as many punches as Rocchigiani.
"Rocchigiani was so beat up, he was so busted up, he couldn’t come to the post-fight news conference," Nunn said Thursday. "In all my years of boxing, I’d never seen anything like it. I knocked guys out but they still came to the news conference to say what they had to say."
WBC president Jose Sulaiman also felt Nunn had won. So did almost everyone who viewed it objectively.
"It was a good fight. It was a close, competitive fight but did I lose the fight? No, I didn’t lose it," Nunn said.
"Jose Sulaiman told me ‘When you come home, I’m going to get you an honorary championship belt because you didn’t lose the fight.’ If the right people had been in place, they would have called it right, but we were over there in Germany."
As the years passed, nothing happened. Nunn went to prison on drug charges in 2003 and Sulaiman died in 2014.
Mauricio Sulaiman, Jose’s son, is now the WBC’s president, and he finally followed through on his father’s promise.
Nunn received the belt this week in an apparent acknowledgement that an error was made.
Nunn had two world championship reigns earlier in his career, in the 1980s and 1990s. He was the IBF middleweight champion from 1988-1991, losing that belt in a stunning loss to James Toney at John O’Donnell Stadium in Davenport in May 1991.
Within a year or so after that, he won the WBA super middleweight title and held that belt for about two years before losing to Steve Little.
He got his chance at a third world title when Roy Jones Jr. decided to become a heavyweight and vacated the WBC light heavyweight belt.
Nunn and Rocchigiani were matched to fight for the opening in the German’s backyard.
It’s noteworthy that Rocchigiani, who won two world titles in his career, never fought a single fight outside the boundaries of his home country.
With a highly partisan crowd of 10,500 in attendance, Nunn and Rocchigiani engaged in an action-packed fight. The decision went to Rocchigiani with two judges scoring it 118-111 and 115-113 in his favor. The third judge scored it 116-113 for Nunn.
Nunn’s manager, Dan Goossen, filed a protest immediately after the fight, claiming that Rocchigiani's corner had been provided the judge's scores between rounds, giving them an unfair advantage and casting doubt on the integrity of the scores.
The situation became more bizarre when Jones decided a few months later that he wanted to remain in the light heavyweight division and was reinstated as the WBC champion. The organization took the belt away from Rocchigiani and stated that references to Nunn-Rocchigiani as a title fight constituted a "typographical error."
Rocchigiani sued and won a $31 million settlement in 2003, but he never collected the full amount because the WBC filed for bankruptcy the following day. He later settled for a smaller sum of money but got his belt back.
Nunn actually had hopes of fighting Rocchigiani again when he got out of prison, but the German fighter was struck by a car and killed while walking down the street in Italy in 2018.
"I wanted to fight him again," Nunn said. "We fought and it was a close fight and I thought I won, but they gave him the decision. I thought the way to rectify the decision was to go back and fight."
Now Nunn feels vindicated anyway.
"I’m very thankful and I’m very honored," he said. "I want to thank the people at the WBC, who honored Mr. Jose Sulaiman’s word."