A look back at 2020 in the great outdoors

However, one thing that did occur, as the days warmed, was people got outside. Fishing licenses in both states grew substantially as “outdoors” was deemed a safe place, and people took full advantage of it.

The Augustana College Fishing Team won the Iowa College State Championship on the Mississippi River, showing that a little school with some good river fishermen could compete with anyone. The fishing teams were not the only ones on the river, as boat traffic on the Mississippi River was as high as I can remember. That could also be seen at any area boat retailer, which was likely out of stock by June.

River Action’s kayak and canoe “Floatzilla” was still conducted, even if numbers had to be managed because of COVID-19 concerns.

All-in-all, this was a year when many people took the opportunity to get outside and reintroduce themselves to many of our area resources.

It was spring when I wrote the story about my 10-year-old and his adventures with a window and an errant bb gun blast. I received more feedback from area readers on that story than maybe any other story I have ever written. It was great to hear that I was not the only parent that enjoyed this experience, as most people chuckled or expressed some form of positive memory now that it was several years in the past.