A look back at 2020 in the great outdoors

For most of us, we would prefer to put this year in the rearview mirror and head to 2021, but there were several highlights in the outdoors scene in spite of COVID-19 that should be noted. While January 2020 seems like a lifetime ago now, it is nice to look back fondly on a time when we were all able to gather without fear.
Back in January, the Quad-Cities celebrated bald eagle days, which is an annual tradition to start off the year. Young and old come to see several birds of prey, wolves and an assortment of other animals. Unfortunately, the 2021 session of Bald Eagle Days has already been canceled, but keep your fingers crossed that other shows at the QCCA will be allowed to occur.
Another highlight from the winter was the Quad-Cities In-Fisherman group’s work with Rock Island and Davenport recreational departments to put in the boat dock railings at our area boat ramps. The In-Fisherman group earns funds from working concessions at QCCA events, which they then return to the community in the form of improvements to area outdoor activities.
As February turned to March, life as we currently are experiencing began. Events started to be canceled, states were shutting down, and activities such as turkey hunting were affected. Both state DNRs were shut down out of safety concerns for their workers, and we all wondered what was going to happen to life as we knew it.
However, one thing that did occur, as the days warmed, was people got outside. Fishing licenses in both states grew substantially as “outdoors” was deemed a safe place, and people took full advantage of it.
The Augustana College Fishing Team won the Iowa College State Championship on the Mississippi River, showing that a little school with some good river fishermen could compete with anyone. The fishing teams were not the only ones on the river, as boat traffic on the Mississippi River was as high as I can remember. That could also be seen at any area boat retailer, which was likely out of stock by June.
River Action’s kayak and canoe “Floatzilla” was still conducted, even if numbers had to be managed because of COVID-19 concerns.
All-in-all, this was a year when many people took the opportunity to get outside and reintroduce themselves to many of our area resources.
It was spring when I wrote the story about my 10-year-old and his adventures with a window and an errant bb gun blast. I received more feedback from area readers on that story than maybe any other story I have ever written. It was great to hear that I was not the only parent that enjoyed this experience, as most people chuckled or expressed some form of positive memory now that it was several years in the past.
Finally, the Quad-Cities was fortunate to still host a Walleye National Championship in the fall as anglers from around the country came to fish the Mississippi River and the great fishery it has. Like many events held in our area, the only complaint the out-of-state anglers had was “… there are too many big fish. We needed smaller ones.”
While that may be a problem for tournament anglers, the enjoyment of catching “too many” big fish is something our area anglers are happy to enjoy in 2020, 2021, and many years to come.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com